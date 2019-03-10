WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 Ways The Shield reunion match may end in disaster for The Shield

The Shield

The WWE Universe has been abuzz with all the possibilities that can unfold this Sunday, at the WWE Fastlane 2019 PPV. While, many are considering it to be a mere filler PPV - an extended episode of RAW or SmackDown, the reality is that Fastlane could have a lot of excitement to offer.

Other than the high stakes match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair which gives Lynch an opportunity insert herself into the RAW Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Flair at Wrestlemania 35, we will also witness the reunion of The Hounds of Justice once again.

The Shield will be facing the rag-tag trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. And while it is safe to assume that The Shield will be the team that comes out with the victory, there are still a lot of surprising or unexpected things that may take place during the match itself:

Let us take a look at 3 such events, which might make The Shield's reunion match even more interesting:

#3 Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins fail to get along

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

To put it simply, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have had a rather complicated friendship over the years, with both Superstars having turned on the other converting their friendship into bitter rivalry.

Ever since Dean Ambrose viciously attacked Rollins the night Reigns had to leave WWE to battle Leukemia, the two Superstars had been embroiled in a blood feud. However, Roman Reigns managed both of them to get the band back together one more time at Fastlane.

It will be interesting to see what kind of dynamics both these Superstars will exhibit at Fastlane - will they get along or will they continue to squabble with each other during the match.

It would certainly be interesting storytelling if the two keep butting heads during the match but still end up picking up the victory.

Also read: Major news regarding Dean Ambrose's WWE Exit

