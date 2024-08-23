3 worst matches of Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Title reign

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign will go down as one of the most memorable and iconic of all time. Despite it being one of the top runs in WWE history, there were still some low points.

Roman Reigns' career had a complete turnaround in 2020 when he returned as a heel character known as The Tribal Chief. The character change was solidified when he won the Universal Championship not long after returning.

He held the title for 1,316 days and even unified it with the WWE Championship. He feuded with stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and more. While it's remembered for some of the most exciting matches, there were also some down moments in the run.

Trending

For this list, we will look at the three worst matches of Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship reign.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 38

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had fought many times while the former was a WWE Champion and the former was a Universal Champion. It's regarded that their match at SummerSlam 2022, the first Premium Live Event after Vince McMahon initially retired, was their greatest clash. However, their unifying bout wasn't remembered the best.

At WrestleMania 38, both men put their titles on the line for a winner-takes-all. The match was predictable with the outside interferences, no memorable moments, and the actual result, which saw Roman be crowned as the Undisputed Champion.

#2. Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021

Expand Tweet

Many fans were looking forward to Finn Balor vs Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. While many already expected the latter to retain the Universal Championship, it would also feature the other character the challenger would rarely display, The Demon.

The match was deserving of the main event spot, but the finish took it all way. The ending sequence of the match saw the top rope break as Finn was about to deliver a Coup De Grace, this led to Roman capitalizing on the bizarre moment to win the title.

This finish left fans confused and "silly." Until now, no clear explanation has been given as to why it happened, but the leading fan theory is that it was a divine intervention.

#1. Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn on the December 3, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn vs Roman in 2023 cumulated at the challenger's home country in Canada at Elimination Chamber, was one of the peak moments of The Bloodline's storyline. It was personal and emotional from beginning to end, but their initial face-off for the title might be something that fans have even forgotten.

The Universal Championship match between Roman and Sami in December 2021 on SmackDown was somewhat just a moment to build for Roman vs Brock's feud in 2022. The match was so unimportant that it ended after only 15 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback