3 WrestleMania 35 matches that could be confirmed on this week's WWE RAW

Could John Cena be added to a WrestleMania 35 match?

We are just weeks away from WWE's marquee show of the year, WrestleMania 35, and the card is beginning to shape up nicely. Recent rumors have indicated that this year's WrestleMania could be the longest in WWE history, with as many as 17 matches set to take place on April 8, 2019.

So far, six matches have been confirmed for the show, which includes the two huge matches - Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, and a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

On this week's WWE RAW, which will be the third last one before WrestleMania 35, there will be a host matches that could possibly be confirmed for the show. Let's take a look at the WrestleMania 35 matches that could be confirmed on this week's WWE RAW:

#1 Kurt Angle's final WWE match

Kurt Angle announced on last week's WWE RAW that this year's WrestleMania will see him compete for the last time in the ring. Angle did not announce whom he will face in his final match in WWE, but following last week's RAW, he teased a few Superstars whom he could face.

Angle dropped a few names for his final match - John Cena, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. With Styles set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35, and Samoa Joe possibly defending his United States Championship, that rules those two out.

The most likely candidate to face Angle at WrestleMania 35 is John Cena, who had his very first televised match against Angle. Following Angle's announcement, Cena himself posted a photo of Angle on his Instagram, teasing a match for WrestleMania.

Also Read: WWE News: Kurt Angle drops big hint on his WrestleMania 35 opponent in his farewell match

