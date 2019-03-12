×
3 WrestleMania matches hinted at tonight's Raw

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.37K   //    12 Mar 2019, 10:29 IST
These two are almost a lock for Mania
These two are almost a lock for Mania

Tonight's WWE Raw ended up fueling the speculation mill for WrestleMania 35. Batista and Triple H finally came face to face, but not in a way fans were anticipating. Additionally, The Shield made what could be their final appearance together, and addressed a roaring crowd of fans.

Also Read: 3 reasons Reigns will turn heel after Mania

The episode left us some much-needed hints on a bunch of possible WrestleMania matches. Let's take a look at three matches that were hinted for WrestleMania.

#3 Kurt Angle's last match

Who will be Angle's final opponent?
Who will be Angle's final opponent?

The former Olympic gold medalist announced on Raw that he will be retiring from active competition after WrestleMania. Kurt thanked the fans for their support over the years and stated that WrestleMania 35 will be the final time they would see him inside the squared circle.

Angle's announcement was met with a chorus of cheers and appreciation for the years of blood, sweat and tears that he shed for the business. Angle proceeded to get a quick win in a short match against Apollo Crews.

As for Angle's opponent, it's still a mystery. Who do you think Angle would be facing at Mania? Will it be Corbin? Or someone from the blue brand? Sound off!

#2 The Revival vs Richochet and Black

The duo might get a shot at the show of shows
The duo might get a shot at the show of shows

The two teams faced off in a triple threat match last night, with the third team being Roode and Gable. The Revival managed to retain their tag team titles, but were attacked by both teams after the match.

Tonight, the duo of Richochet and Aleister Black battled Gable and Roode in a tag team match, securing a win comfortably. After the match, the brand new NXT recruits were attacked by the Raw tag team champions.

With WrestleMania just three weeks away, tonight's attack could mean that both teams would be battling it out on the grandest stage of them all, for the Raw tag team titles. Seeing how they have faced before, we might get a couple of teams added to the match too.

With Roode and Gable in the mix, Heavy Machinery seems to be a good fourth choice here, making it a Fatal Four-Way match for the tag team titles.

Also Read: 10 superstars who need to be drafted after Mania

1 / 2 NEXT
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
