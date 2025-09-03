3 Wrestlers AJ Lee dated in real life & 3 she dated on WWE TV

Becky Lynch has been targeting former WWE Champion CM Punk since Clash in Paris. At the recently concluded show, she cost The Best in the World a World Heavyweight Title match against her husband, Seth Rollins, by taking him down with a low blow.On this week's RAW, The Man insulted CM Punk and slapped him multiple times. Since then, there have been rumors that Punk's wife, AJ Lee, will return to the Stamford-based promotion to teach Lynch a lesson.Interestingly, many might be unaware that AJ Lee has been linked to multiple WWE stars on TV and in real life. In this listicle, we will look at three wrestlers Lee dated and three she was linked to on-screen.#6. Real-life: Jay LethalBefore making it to the big leagues of World Wrestling Entertainment, AJ Lee trained under AEW's Jay Lethal. The Black Machismo has made a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling and is regarded as one of the best wrestlers from his generation.The two reportedly began dating each other in 2007. Jay and AJ's cozy pictures from that period also strongly point to the romance between the two at that time. They even worked as a tag team during their time together on the independent circuit. However, the two eventually separated after some time.#5. On TV: John CenaIn 2012, AJ Lee started to gain popularity on television, and fans began to appreciate her work. She was even the general manager of Monday Night RAW for some time.A storyline began where Lee was suspected of having a secret affair with John Cena, which was later confirmed. The two even shared a few kisses on television.While there were rumors that the two even dated in real life, there is no evidence of it. This suggests their romance was limited to television. Moreover, Cena started dating Nikki Bella the same year.#4. Real Life: Trent BerettaThe two-time Divas Champion made her main roster debut in WWE two years after signing with the promotion. During her time in developmental, she started dating a fellow star and referred to him as &quot;Greg&quot; in her book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules.Many believe that the star in question is Trent Beretta (aka Gregory Marasciulo). Lee even referred to Greg as her first boyfriend in her adult life. According to Lee's book, the two parted ways as her main focus shifted to her career, which complicated her relationship with her partner. The Black Widow was ultimately dumped by her partner.#3. On TV: Former WWE World Champion Dolph ZigglerThe romantic relationship between John Cena and AJ Lee culminated with The Black Widow betraying The Leader of Cenation at TLC 2012 and aligning with Dolph Ziggler.The arc between Ziggler and Lee lasted one year, with the former Divas Champion managing The Showoff and Big E. Ziggler later called off his relationship with the legend, which turned into a rivalry between the former on-screen couple.#2. Real Life: CM PunkPunk and AJ Lee met each other while they were together in World Wrestling Entertainment. They even got involved in a love angle on TV.In 2013, The Black Widow and The Best in the World started dating and got married in a private wedding ceremony in 2014. The two are still together, and Lee is expected to return to WWE soon to help The Second City Saint tackle The Vision.#1. On TV: Daniel BryanThe former WWE Divas Champion worked with several male stars throughout her run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, one of her most engaging romantic storylines involved Daniel Bryan.Lee and Bryan began dating on television in 2011, which later involved CM Punk and Kane as well. The American Dragon and The Geek Goddess even had a wedding segment on RAW 1000. The couple parted ways after Bryan lost his World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania 28, blaming his loss on Lee.