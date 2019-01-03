3 Wrestlers Finn Balor must face in 2019

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 806 // 03 Jan 2019, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Balor needs to bring back Demon King persona in 2019

Finn Balor is a highly talented wrestler, and he is one of the best in-ring performers of the WWE. Currently, Balor performs on Raw, and he is currently in a feud with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. He faced McIntyre at TLC and won the match. Therefore, he has achieved a good momentum before Royal Rumble. He is certainly a top candidate to win the Royal Rumble match.

Balor was a popular name in Japan, and WWE signed him in 2014. He became a massive name in NXT, and his 'Demon King' persona became popular amongst fans. He won the NXT title and became the longest reigning NXT champion. He had exciting feuds with the likes of Samoa Joe, Neville, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Subsequently, Balor moved to the main roster in 2016 and he defeated Roman Reigns in his debut match to qualify for the Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. He went on to become the first ever Universal champion, but he had to relinquish the title due to an injury. Nevertheless, he has not been in the title picture for over two years.

2019 could turn out to be an important year of Balor's career. He has been in the red brand after his main roster debut, and he has faced most of the wrestlers of Raw. Hence, he might move to Smackdown Live after Wrestlemania 35. Smackdown is called the 'Land of opportunities,' and he could get a big push.

Here we discuss 3 superstars Balor should face this year.

#3 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE last year, and he could have an astonishing feud with Finn Balor. Currently, Mysterio is in a feud with Randy Orton and defeated the latter at TLC. Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002, and he became a top star of the company. He is swift in the squared circle, and he is known for his high flying ability.

He won several titles in his career. He won the WWE world championship three times, Cruiserweight title, Intercontinental title twice and the tag team titles four times. He also won the 2006 Royal Rumble match. Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor are high flyers, and both superstars are adept in the squared circle. They are competent of providing an enthralling feud.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement