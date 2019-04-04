×
3 WWE Superstars that have risen in the pecking order and 2 that have fallen since Wrestlemania 34 

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
403   //    04 Apr 2019, 22:22 IST

Wrestlemania 35 is almost here and many wrestlers have made huge strides since the previous edition
Wrestlemania 35 is almost here and many wrestlers have made huge strides since the previous edition

With the latest edition of WrestleMania almost here, it's always nice to look back and see what the previous edition had in store for the fans. At the same time, one gets to realize the difference a year can make to the careers of many Superstars.

Some of them who are currently having the time of their lives could just be making up the numbers in a year. That's the beauty as well as the ugly truth about life as it teaches us that the only thing constant is "change" itself.

With that in mind, we looked at last year's WrestleMania and picked out 3 WWE wrestlers who have made big strides in the pecking order since the last WrestleMania and 2 others who have lost out since the last installment.

Let's first go through the ones that have jumped up a few notches.

Risen: #1 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has had a dream run
Becky Lynch has had a dream run

What a rise it has been for Becky Lynch! The fairytale run that Becky has enjoyed in the last year and the way she has won over the crowd is beyond imagination. From just making up the numbers in the pre-show at the last edition to being the main attraction for this one is the kind of rise that many can only dream. Becky, though, has gone ahead and done that.

She is a new age Stone Cold Steve Austin in the way she conducts herself and has really gone after the authority. What also helps is the unhinged character that really resonates with the crowd and makes her such a crowd favorite. She is now the WWE Universe's representative in many ways.

