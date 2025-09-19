  • home icon
  3 Wrestlers WWE recently tried to erase from history

By Love Verma
Published Sep 19, 2025 04:24 GMT
Triple H is the CCO of WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Over the past few months, WWE has witnessed major changes and surprises in the company. The Triple H-led creative regime has recently changed the landscape with the return of AJ Lee. However, there are a few stars whom the company has tried to erase from history in recent times.

In this article, we will be looking at three wrestlers WWE tried to erase from its history.

#3. Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose gained major popularity during her run in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from the company in 2022. During the NXT Homecoming, WWE invited many alumni of the black and silver brand, but Rose was not on the list.

The Toxic Attraction leader also reacted to this by posting a video on it. The company's not acknowledging Mandy at NXT Homecoming is proof that WWE has tried to erase her from history after her controversial exit a few years ago.

#2. Former WWE star Baron Corbin

Similar to Mandy Rose, Baron Corbin is another name in the list who was not acknowledged at NXT Homecoming. Despite his incredible run as Lone Wolf in NXT, the company never mentioned the former US Champion.

In an interview with Off the Ropes with Jonathan Coachman, Corbin asserted that he was hurt for not being acknowledged at the recent NXT show.

"And I know it’s still fresh in WWE, you know, being as I finished up in January, and sometimes you’ve got to kind of give it a year or so before they start acknowledging your existence again. But with that show, like, I was a main staple in the beginning of NXT. When they were counting the seconds to my matches, I was one of the originators who helped grow that brand. I was on every show. I was on the first live one in Brooklyn with 16,000 fans. So I was a little butthurt. Once I got over that, I thought the show was awesome."
This attempt by WWE implied that they tried to erase Baron Corbin from history.

#1. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's run in the Stamford-based promotion proved to be a game-changer for the women's division. Rousey emerged as a top star in the company and wrestled in major feuds and rivalries. The Rowdy star was part of the Evolution Premium live event, which took place in 2018.

Despite this, the former Women's Champion confirmed that she was not invited to be part of Evolution's second installment. In a conversation with Raj Prashad of Yahoo's Uncrowned, the ex-UFC star revealed that she didn't hear from anybody.

Not inviting the veteran star is a significant indication that the company has tried to erase from history.

