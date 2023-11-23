From 1990 to 2020, The Undertaker was the measuring stick in WWE, with him taking on some of the greatest superstars of all time.

During his career, The Phenom faced off against top names such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and many more.

While he seemingly would have wrestled every possible opponent in WWE during his career, we are going to take a look at three legends The Phenom never faced in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3 - The Undertaker and The Celtic Warrior

One of the biggest stars in WWE over the past decade has been The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus.

The Irishman burst onto the scene in 2009 and quickly became the WWE Champion when he defeated John Cena at TLC.

Since then, he has emerged as one of the key figures in the locker room as he looks to help young stars just like The Undertaker did for him when he first arrived in the company.

While never facing off in the ring, Sheamus has the utmost respect for The Undertaker. Speaking to the Dallas Morning News in 2022, Sheamus was full of praise for the legend ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.

"He was a guy, any time the bell went on, he made sure he was in the best shape that he could possibly be and he always put on the best performance he possibly could. That’s why I think he retired – there’s still part of him that would love to keep going, but I think he knows that he can’t perform at the level he set for himself. So, there’s no point in doing it anymore if he can’t keep that level because he wants to go out on a high." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

#2 - The Deadman and The Giant

Prior to The Undertaker's WWE debut in 1990, the most feared performer in the company was undoubtedly the Eighth Wonder of the World, Andre The Giant.

From being part of one of the biggest WrestleMania main events of all time against Hulk Hogan to winning multiple championships, the Frenchman established himself as a true legend of the business.

Sadly, he and Taker never faced off, with Andre being at the tail end of his career when The Undertaker made his WWE debut.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Phenom explained why Andre The Giant was a dream opponent for him and recounted the few moments they got to share with each other backstage.

"That was always a dream of mine. Andre’s health was really — when I got here, his health was already in decline with his back and his knees and everything. It was crazy, Tim White and I discussed it many times — It’s funny. Andre told me early on, ‘Kid, one day, me and you.’ He had an idea, he had an angle that he wanted to do with me. Andre didn’t like big guys, but he loved me for the little amount of time we got to spend together." (H/T Fightful)

#1 - The two franchise players in wrestling's greatest war

A match that fans wanted to see for years was The Undertaker against Sting. During the Monday Night Wars in the late 90s, the two men were key figures for their companies, with the Stinger working as the face of WCW and The Phenom as part of a stacked WWE roster.

With gimmicks and in-ring styles that complimented one another greatly, a potential matchup was sadly never in the cards, with Sting not signing for the company even after WCW folded in the early 2000s.

However, in late 2014, Sting finally made his WWE debut; this sent fans into a frenzy, with many hoping they would face off at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. Unfortunately, the two legends did not collide at the show, and subsequent injuries derailed any potential chance for them to face off soon after.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Undertaker was asked how a match between him and Sting would have gone down.

"I'd have killed him," The Undertaker said. "Oh man, come on. He'd have got a Tombstone, brother. He's going out, I'd have planted him," joked Taker.

The Phenom then went on to congratulate The Stinger on an iconic in-ring career, with the WCW legend set to have his final match in March 2024 at AEW Revolution.

"Sting, congratulations man on just a spectacular career. Just one true icon of our industry. He's done everything. Like I said, just the longevity of that character, it's well done. Congratulations, I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be, and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades."

With the exception of a match between them in WCW with less interesting gimmicks in September 1990, the two huge stars never got to wow the fans on the biggest stage in WWE, leaving their match as one of the biggest 'what ifs' in the history of pro wrestling.