3 WWE attires that Vince McMahon disliked and 2 that he liked

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have tested out different attires in recent years

In modern-day WWE, there are dozens of writers and creative team members who work on characters and storyline developments for RAW and SmackDown on a weekly basis.

Although Paul Heyman oversees the creative direction of RAW and Bruce Prichard oversees SmackDown, the final say on everything we see on WWE television is ultimately decided by Vince McMahon, the company’s Chairman and CEO.

As everybody who watches WWE knows, the Superstars we see on our screens need a lot more than in-ring ability to entertain an audience. They need personality, interesting characters and, of course, suitable attire.

For example, would the Kane character have worked as well if he wore blue trunks instead of his red and black attire, complete with a mask to hide his scars? Probably not. And would children have gravitated towards John Cena as much as they did if his merchandise was black instead of green, purple and any other bright colour you can think of? Who knows, but those bold colours certainly helped sales.

Simply put, the clothes that WWE Superstars wear – from their entrance attire to their ring gear – are very important, so it is no surprise that McMahon sometimes has a say in what his talents should wear.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE attires that McMahon disliked and two that he liked.

#5 Disliked: Seth Rollins' white attire (SummerSlam 2015)

The inspiration for this article comes from a recent Q&A with Seth Rollins, who revealed that he is not allowed to bring back the white gear that he wore at SummerSlam 2015.

At the time, fans had become accustomed to seeing the former Shield member in the all-black attire that he began wearing after he betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in 2014 and aligned with The Authority.

Then, for one night only, he decided to experiment with all-white attire for his infamous Champion vs. Champion match against John Cena, which he won thanks to interference from SummerSlam host Jon Stewart.

Speaking to fans at a Q&A, the two-time Universal Champion said Vince McMahon does not understand the appeal of the white ring gear and will not let him wear it again.

"No, Vince won't let me wear it. He doesn't understand that people think this is the coolest gear that they've ever seen. He doesn't get it. I get that question more than anything else. I mean, it's just huge, man. I think it's in the archive. I gave it to the archivist guy and he puts it up in all the Axxesses and stuff."

