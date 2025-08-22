3 WWE Brothers Who Are Real and 3 Who Are Fake

WWE has had a history of several tag teams in the past who are made up of real brothers, and at the same time, has had the legacy of brothers, who are only related in kayfabe. These brotherly relationships were created for storylines or between stars who have a lot of chemistry with one another.Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the top real brother teams and some that were fake.#1. Not Real: Edge &amp; Christian Were Fake WWE BrothersIn the Attitude Era, among the many things that happened, some WWE tag teams managed to launch themselves into the stratosphere. One such team was none other than Edge and Christian. They became notable as part of the Gangrel's Brood faction, and then went on to become a prominent tag team by themselves.They eventually broke out and became singles stars, but not before they showed everyone what they could do as a team and as &quot;brothers.&quot; In reality, they were not related, but were long-time friends.#1. Real: Jeff Hardy and Matt HardyMidwest All-Star Wrestling @MW_AllStarLINK‼️TNA Media Tour‼️ The Hardy Boyz are heading back to school!! Matt &amp;amp;amp; Jeff Hardy stop by The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling ￼Wednesday August 20th from 1pm to 2pm!!! Huge thanks to Shout Out Minnesota Free to the public!Matt and Jeff Hardy are iconic stars and are impossible not to mention when talking about Edge and Christian's run. While that team eventually broke up, the Hardy Boyz went on to have singles careers as well, but their identity as a duo remains unforgettable.The two brothers are related in real life, and that translated into amazing chemistry. Whether battling each other or teaming up, they always delivered whenever asked.The two of them also put on some of the most memorable WWE matches of all time, along with Edge &amp; Christian, and the next entrants on this list.#2. Not real: The Dudley BoysWrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKThe Dudleys return in 2015 was such a great moment. Wish they could have gotten one last title run.Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley were not related in real life. They were also not associated with Spike Dudley either, but that's a separate matter. D-Von and Bubba had one of the most spectacular rivalries of all time with the Hardy Boys and Edge &amp; Christian, with them forever revolutionizing Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches, leading to the famous TLC match.Even now, while D-Von Dudley has retired, they are heading back to the ring to face The Hardy Boys in an iconic match in a few days.#2. Real: Jimmy and Jey UsoVampy @uusovsppLINKThe usos! birthday edittt posting it now on here because I won’t be able to tmr Happy birthday jimmy and jey @WWEUsos @uceysjucey @uceyoblivion @theusotwinzcom @uceyusos @uceypunk @uceyjucyy @cenafilmz @fatusglow @uceyliyah_ @FandomPhasesThe Usos are one of the most successful teams in WWE history. They have done everything possible to be a team and are now reinventing themselves as solo stars. Jey has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the company and has a lot to look forward to.Having already won the World Heavyweight Championship, the star still has a lot more to do, given that he just turned 40, considering the lengthier careers of wrestlers now. The duo is related and real-life brothers, along with Solo Sikoa.#3. Not Real: Kane and The UndertakerUSA Network @USANetworkLINK27 years ago at the first ever @WWE Bad Blood, a silent but demonic Kane debuted by taking out his own brother, The Undertaker! #WWEThe Undertaker and Kane might be the best-ever Kayfabe brother pairing in the company. With their team known as the Brothers of Destruction, they were truly an unstoppable force when they decided to team together to face others.When they were not teaming together, they were wrestling each other. Their feuds remain some of the most famous in WWE history, with the two stars recognized and loved globally.However, they were not brothers, and the horrifying backstory of their traumatizing childhood was just that - a story.#3. Real: Bo Dallas and Bray WyattA L L D A Y 🚀 @AllDAYZ77LINKCurtis Axel and Bo Dallas impersonated Bray Wyatt and &quot;Woken&quot; Matt Hard You could tell Bray was so proud of his brother The B-Team was underrated — I really enjoyed their work in 2018In what is possibly one of the biggest tragedies of the wrestling world, Bray Wyatt died at the age of 36, bringing an end to the life of one of the most talented geniuses in WWE. The star never teamed with his real-life brother Bo Dallas on the main roster, but they worked together in FCW, WWE's developmental territory.Even now, after the tragedy of Wyatt's death, Bo Dallas is continuing on his legacy as Uncle Howdy and leading the Wyatt Sicks, even if the group may be coming to an end soon.