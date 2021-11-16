3 WWE gimmick matches that should come back and 2 that should not

WWE is known for a multitude of gimmick matches that are made either to elevate heated rivalries to epic heights or sometimes to simply entertain.

There are gimmick matches such as Triple Threat, Fatal Four Way, and Championship Scramble matches that provide variety to the audience with regards to the number of participants involved. These matches are often used for Championship and no. 1 contender's matches.

Some gimmick matches have the power to make or break careers such as the Hell in A Cell Match which is usually reserved only for main eventers.

Mick Foley and the Undertaker are just two of the superstars whose careers have been elevated to greatness because of the historic structure. Batista's career reached new heights after his grueling Hell in A Cell Match with Triple H way back in 2005.

There are also gimmick matches that are made simply because of their fit to the storyline and some of these are one-off, cinematic matches only.

This includes the Flag on a pole, House of Horrors, Firefly Funhouse match, and Buried Alive match. All of these matches include a supernatural character such as The Undertaker or The Fiend.

There are gimmick matches as well that superstars wish they were not a part of, or at least fans would just forget, such as the infamous Vickie Guerrero-Stephanie McMahon mud match in 2014.

Let's now take a look at the three gimmick matches that should come back to the WWE and two that should not.

#5. WWE should bring back Parking Lot Brawls

In September 2003, John Cena faced off against Eddie Guerrero in a heated Parking Lot Brawl match for the United States Championship.

The match ended with the Latino heat taking the win against the brash challenger, courtesy of a Frog Splash and an assist from his nephew, Chavo Guerrero, as the latter hit Cena with a foreign object.

In 2020's TakeOver: In Your House, Adam Cole faced Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl match. The gimmick match is an alternative match to the Parking Lot Brawl except that superstars compete inside of a ring.

Despite WWE's attempts to bring in alternative versions of the match, there is still nothing like the Parking Lot Brawl.

Edited by Ryan K Boman