5 Eddie Guerrero moments proving he was an A+ player

If you've been off of Twitter for the past few days, you're probably asking yourself, "what's with everyone saying Eddie Guerrero is an A+ player?" Aside from it being the truth, it came from the response to a tweet sent out by one of wrestling media's hardest workers, Denise Salcedo.

What wrestling hill are you willing to die on? 🤔🤣👇 — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 24, 2021

A fan commented, claiming that Eddie Guerrero was, at best, a B+ player. Of course, wrestling Twitter wouldn't let blasphemy like that stand. Eddie is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, and has been an inspiration to dozens, if not hundreds, of wrestlers in the past twenty years.

Between his unmatched charisma, his in-ring IQ and always finding new and interesting ways to get one over his opponents, it's not surprising that Eddie Guerrero is still held in such high regard sixteen years after his untimely death.

When fans and wrestlers are asked about dream matches, his name is consistently brought into the conversation. There is no debate that Eddie Guerrero is, at worst, an A+ player.

Eddie Guerrero was only in that main event scene for the last few years of his career, and life. However, as brief as it was we saw many moments that proved he deserved to be there. Today we'll be looking at some of the moments that solidified him as such.

#5 Eddie Guerrero's iconic addiction promo

Eddie Guerrero’s “Addicted” promo still gives me goosebumps, even 16 years later... 🔥



Rest In Peace, Eddie. ♥️🇲🇽 #VivaLaRaza pic.twitter.com/lqCTOggck8 — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) November 13, 2020

On the way to his first, and unfortunately only, WWE Championship reign, Eddie Guerrero had one of the greatest promos of his career. The young champion Brock Lesnar looked at Guerrero as a joke. Furthermore, Lesnar went after Guerrero's past struggles with addiction.

On the final episode of SmackDown before WWE No Way Out 2004, Guerrero spoke about his addiction. His real addiction to professional wrestling. Guerrero talked about what happened three years prior. His struggles saw him lose his job and nearly lose his family in the process.

Eddie Guerrero said he had lost his spirit and disgraced his heritage. However, he hit a point where it was do or die.

"I had to make the decision. Do or die. And you know what, esse? I did, because I'm here right now. Day by day by the grace of God, I have earned my way back into this ring, man. Day by day by the grace of God I have earned the respect of my kids again. Day by day I have earned my life back." said Eddie

Eddie Guerrero went onto say that the WWE Championship was something he needed to tell his family he was sorry. It was proof that he'd do whatever it took to beat his troubles and provide them with a better life.

"That's my way of telling my family I'm sorry. That's my way of telling my kids I'm gonna provide a better way of life for them. I'm gonna get the bikes that they wanted. I'm gonna give them a better education. That's my new addiction, homes. When I step into this ring, yeah bro, I am addicted. I'm addicted to the high I get from [the fans]. I'm addicted to the high I get from going home to my family and telling them, 'Hey, I'm doing it!'" added Eddie

At that moment, fans knew. We all knew he was going to do it. Going in as an underdog and one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time, he was going to beat Brock Lesnar. He was going to win the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar was shaken by Eddie's promo. The more Guerrero spoke, and the more fired up he got, Lesnar backed to the other side of the ring.

He was bigger and stronger than Eddie Guerrero, but it was clear that he was dealing with a man possessed. Someone with the heart to get to the top. Someone who would do everything they could to take the gold from him. Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and The Rock all fell to Lesnar. But not Eddie.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun