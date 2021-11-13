3 WWE Hall of Famers who wanted to join WWE and 2 who didn't

For any WWE Superstar, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is about reaching the pinnacle of the professional wrestling business.

While some superstars always wanted to join WWE, there have been others who didn't want to join Vince McMahon's promotion but still ended up being there and, through their dedication, have been bestowed with this prestigious honor.

In this article, we look at three WWE Hall of Famers who wanted to join WWE and 2 who didn't:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer – Bret Hart (wanted to join)

Bret Hart is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. The former five-time world champion always wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Bret started training to become a wrestler at a very young age under the able guidance of his father, the late Stu Hart. He joined his father's promotion, Stampede Wrestling, in 1976 when he was 19 and, since then, aspired to work with WWE.

Bret realized his dream of joining Vince McMahon's company in 1984. He competed as a tag team performer during the time with Jim Neidhart (The Hart Foundation).

His success as a singles competitor began in 1991 when he beat Mr. Perfect to win his maiden Intercontinental Championship. The Hitman then soared to the very top in WWE with memorable feuds against the likes of The Undertaker, Yokozuna, and Shawn Michaels, to name a few.

Bret continues to be an inspiration for young wrestlers who aspire to make a career in WWE.

