5 different WWE matches Edge has excelled in 

The competency of a WWE Superstar to achieve unparalleled success is not only based on their in-ring ability but also on the different types of matches they excelled in.

Past icons like The Undertaker have pioneered various matches in WWE like the Casket Match, Hell in a Cell Match, Buried Alive Match, and The Boneyard Match. Similarly, WWE Hall of Famer Edge excelled in various matches.

Having made his debut in 1998, Edge has been a part of some of the most unique matches ever in this business.

In this article, we look at five different matches that the WWE Hall of Famer has excelled in:

#5 WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match

Edge and his partner Christian, along with Hardy Boyz and the Dudely Boyz, were the pioneers of one of the most brutal match types in WWE, Table, Ladders, and Chairs Match.

At WrestleMania 2000, Edge and Christian defeated Matt & Jeff Hardy and Bubba-Ray & D-Von Dudley in a Triangle Ladder Match to win the WWE Tag Team titles. This ultimately led to the creation of the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match.

The three teams would subsequently compete in more TLC matches. Edge and Christian would once again get the better of the other two teams in two more TLC matches, one at SummerSlam 2000 and the second at WrestleMania 17.

To entertain the WWE Universe, the risk and brutality he endured in TLC matches were indeed second to none.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy