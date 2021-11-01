5 then vs now dream matches for Seth Rollins 

Seth Rollins is a prime example of a superior talent who has worked his way through the ranks of WWE. Starting out on the independent scene as Tyler Black, Seth Rollins held world gold even before heading into WWE.

After joining NXT, Rollins would go on to become the brand's first champion, beating Jinder Mahal in the final of a Gold Rush Tournament.

Seth Rollins proved his worth as a top talent in NXT before making his debut on the main roster alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) to form the SHIELD.

Seth Rollins captured the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Roman Reigns and conquered legendary stables such as Evolution. The dissolution of the SHIELD has since seen Seth Rollins evolve time and time again.

He has gone from Architect of the SHIELD, to the chosen one of the Authority, to Kingslayer out for retribution against Triple H, and Beastslayer against Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins is a chameleon in WWE. He has worked a wide arsenal of in-ring styles and characters. Seth Rollins has performed against legends and monsters of the business like Edge recently, as well as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H and Batista.

Even after achieving so much, there are still so many names that Seth Rollins can and will probably make magic with.

But there is a sad truth in the fact that there is a long line of wrestling legends that Seth Rollins never had the chance to face.

The WWE Hall of Fame reads like a list of what could have been dream matches for Seth Rollins. Who from WWE's past would produce the dreamiest of dream matches with Seth Rollins?

#5 Seth Rollins vs Ric Flair

Wrestling is a story of athleticism and personality. The very best of wrestling exhudes charisma and produces the goods in-ring, leaving fans' appetites satiated with great storytelling and plot development.

Ric Flair was one such talent who met the standard for a main eventer. He had the "it factor," a unique combination of character and ability.

Much like Seth Rollins thus far, Ric Flair was known for his ability to produce powerful tales, amazing promos, and character development.

While Flair can now look back on a career of gold, accolades, honors and records, Seth Rollins is only half way through building his own legacy within the business.

It would have been amazing if the stars aligned and we got the chance to see Seth Rollins vs Ric Flair, a feud which would completely drip with personality and work rate.

