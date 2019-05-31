3 WWE Hall Of Famers who could appear in AEW

The primary focus of All Elite Wrestling seems to be building brand new stars, and exposing them to the mainstream pro wrestling audience. But that clearly doesn't mean that they're unwilling to use established names.

WWE legend Chris Jericho signed a long-term deal with AEW prior to the official announcement of the company, and before this past weekend's Double or Nothing show, they were able to strike a deal with the former Dean Ambrose, who is now using the name Jon Moxley.

Also at the Double or Nothing event, we saw WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart make a shocking appearance, as he unveiled and presented the brand new All Elite Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

It's quite clear that, while Tony Khan's long term vision is to build new wrestling stars, he's clearly willing to use big names from the past if they're a good fit for the company.

So, with that in mind, here are three WWE Hall of Famers who could, one day, show up in All Elite Wrestling.

#3 Sting

Sting's in-ring career was unfortunately ended abruptly during a WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins, and it's extremely likely that the ex-WCW star will never wrestle again. Going forward, it's pretty unclear what he'll be doing with Vince McMahon's company, but it doesn't seem like they have anything significant planned for him, at least in regards to doing anything on television.

As we know by now, All Elite Wrestling's weekly television show will begin airing on Turner Network Television (TNT) later this year, which is the former home of World Championship Wrestling, which was Sting's longtime home.

With Sting having such strong ties to the Turner Network, it would make sense for AEW to bring him in for their first television show. Of course, he probably couldn't do anything physical, but an appearance would help draw a ton of attention, and if used right, he'd probably be able to help one of their heels get a ton of heat.

