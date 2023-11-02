3 WWE legends who could be involved in Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul's segment on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to air this Friday. The show will be returning to the FOX Network after being shown on the smaller FS1 television channel last week. As of now, there isn't much promoted for the show.

This edition of the blue brand will be the last stop ahead of Crown Jewel 2023. The big show is set to air live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The promotion will offer a bit of a teaser as Bianca Belar will battle Bayley ahead of The EST's bout with IYO SKY this weekend. Additionally, a unique segment will air featuring Rey Mysterio.

The Hall of Famer is set to defend his coveted United States Champion on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. He will be taking on the controversial Logan Paul. Before their match, the two will have a weigh-in on SmackDown.

While the weigh-in segment is a bit unique, it makes sense both because of their size difference and Logan's Paul boxing career. Stars often bring other famous people with them for these appearances, which means some legends may join the big stars. Which legends might pop up at the weigh-in?

Below are three WWE legends who could be involved in Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul's segment on SmackDown.

#3. Triple H could oversee it

Triple H is one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. He has headlined WrestleMania numerous times. Hunter has also won 14 world titles, won the King of the Ring Tournament, won the Royal Rumble Match, and beyond.

The Game is currently the man in WWE. His official role in the company is that of the Chief Content Officer, and he is the head of creative. That means Triple H oversees all of the programming produced by the promotion, including RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT.

Given The King Of Kings' role as the boss, he may very well appear during the weigh-in segment on SmackDown. He could oversee it, similar to the role Dana White has during similar segments done in the UFC.

#2. Gregory Helms has helped Logan Paul train in WWE

Gregory Helms is known by many names. He competed as Shane Helms, and was well known as a member of 3 Count in WCW. He became Gregory Helms in WWE, but eventually transitioned into The Hurricane, a popular masked superhero character.

While in WWE, Helms won several titles. He's a two-time tag team champion, having captured the gold alongside both Kane and Rosey. He's also a former Hardcore Champion, Cruiserweight Champion, and European Champion. Today, Helms works behind the scenes as a producer and official.

In addition to those roles, Helms played a crucial role in helping train Logan Paul. There's a strong chance he's once again helping The Maverick out, so it would be logical that Helms would be in Logan's camp at the weigh-in.

#1. Konnan is close with Rey Mysterio

Konnan at the 2023 Hall of Fame

WWE fans may not be aware of it, but Konnan is one of the all-time greats in professional wrestling. He broke into the industry in the late 1980's, and became one of the biggest stars in Mexico. He later become a well known figure in World Championship Wrestling, even joining the New World Order at one point.

Konnan is a well known friend of Rey Mysterio. It was Konnan who helped Rey get his foot in the door in various promotions in the United States, including in WCW, where they were in The Filthy Animals together. Konnan also inducted Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

While Konnan has never been a regular in World Wrestling Entertainment, he and the company appear to be on good terms, given his appearance earlier this year. With that in mind, if any legend would be in Rey's corner for the weigh-in, it would be his good friend Konnan.

