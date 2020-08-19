3 WWE legends Randy Orton has "killed", and 3 he couldn't 

WWE veteran Randy Orton will go down in pro-wrestling history as one of the greatest Superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots. Orton has been a WWE mainstay for around two decades now. He has won numerous World titles, a bunch of mid-card belts, and is a sure-fire first-ballot future Hall of Famer.

Orton will be taking on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020 with the latter's WWE title on the line. Over the past few months, Randy Orton has put down a string of WWE legends and is being hailed by fans as one of the best heels at the moment. Based on the "Legend Killer" moniker that Orton made famous back in the day, we will be taking a look at 3 WWE legends that Orton "killed" (managed to defeat), and 3 that he simply couldn't "kill".

#6 Edge (Randy Orton "kills" a legend)

Edge

Edge made his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, in a moment that fans never thought they would ever get to witness. Edge had a strong showing at the PPV and was one of the final three participants in the free-for-all. After the PPV, Randy Orton brutally attacked Edge on WWE RAW, thus kicking off a rivalry on the road to WrestleMania 36. Orton lost the Last Man Standing match to Edge at The Show of Shows, but he still wanted another shot at his arch-rival.

Edge and Orton met again at Backlash 2020, in what WWE dubbed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". Orton finished things off with a Punt and picked up the victory after 45 minutes of action. Thus Orton again lived up to his famous moniker of "The Legend Killer" by putting down the WWE Hall of Famer. Edge got injured during the match and is currently out of action for 4-8 months.