3 WWE main roster superstars scheduled for NXT Worlds Collide

NXT 2.0 is gearing up for its Worlds Collide premium live event on September 4, 2022. On the go-home show for the big event, the NXT Universe was treated to a blast from the past.

Numerous familiar faces showed up on the August 30 episode of NXT 2.0. WWE Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown showed up to give advice to the NXT stars before their clash at Worlds Collide. Stars from the former black-and-gold brand offered their wisdom before Sunday's event.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor also made cameos. But a few wrestlers showed up not to offer advice but to challenge a titleholder at Worlds Collide.

Let's review the three main roster superstars who will go for gold this Sunday at the NXT 2.0 premium live event.

#3. WWE RAW superstar Doudrop

After defeating Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley of The Diamond Mine, the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions took to the mic to announce that they no longer have any challengers for their titles. There are no NXT UK Women's Tag Team Titles for the duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to unify.

After seemingly having no challengers for Worlds Collide, Chance announced that she and her partner would throw a party in the parking lot at the event. She was then interrupted by the music of RAW wrestler Doudrop.

Doudrop came down to the ring with her tag team partner and suggested that instead of dancing in the parking lot, they should dance in the ring on Sunday, laying out a challenge for a match between the two teams.

Carter and Chance are now set to dance with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

#2. Nikki A.S.H.

Right after Doudrop's music was played in the Performance Center, interrupting Katana and Kayden, Nikki A.S.H.'s music hit and she walked down to the ring with purpose.

Nikki and Doudrop haven't done much on the main roster in 2022. Nikki and Doudrop weren't even able to make it out of the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament. They would then lose another opportunity at the tournament in a second-chance fatal four-way.

On Sunday, the Scottish stars will have an opportunity to win gold at NXT Worlds Collide. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop both received very brief WWE 24/7 Championship reigns in 2022, and now they'll have the opportunity to become NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Nikki suggested that they dance at Worlds Collide for the tag straps.

#1. WWE SmackDown superstar Ricochet

NXT North American Champion Carmello Hayes came out with his friend Trick Williams during the final segment of the go-home show for NXT 2.0 before Worlds Collide. Hayes came out to address the fact that he wasn't scheduled for a match at Sunday's premium live event.

Hayes said that no one is at his level and that he's the greatest NXT North American Champion of all time. He was told that his title was secondary, but Hayes believes that he is secondary to nobody. Carmello also said that he won't be defending his title at Worlds Collide.

"The One and Only" Ricochet then interrupted the champion and challenge him to a title match at Worlds Collide. He congratulated Hayes on his successful title defenses, but he'd then take a dig at the champion.

The SmackDown star told Mello that none of his title defenses were memorable and that he'd give the fans a match to remember.

Trick Williams and Carmello Hayes tried to attack Ricochet, but the former Intercontinental Champion would lay out both men. The Only and Only made it clear that he'll be going after the NXT North American Championship at Worlds Collide.

