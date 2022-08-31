Carmelo Hayes shares thoughts about being left off NXT's Worlds Collide event

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes recently shared his thoughts on not appearing at the brand's upcoming event, Worlds Collide.

The show, set for September 4th, will be the swansong of NXT UK, which is set to go on a "hiatus" after Worlds Collide and will return as NXT Europe in 2023. Some of the top matches for the event have been announced. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will take on current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a title unification match.

Similarly, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will battle NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura in a triple-threat title unification match. The bout also includes Blair Davenport.

Melo is one of the biggest stars on NXT 2.0 and recently defended his North American title against Giovanni Vinci at NXT Heatwave earlier this month.

He recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself expressing his displeasure about not being featured on the multi-brand show. He even tagged WWE, NXT, and the company's Head of Creative Triple H in the post:

"This Worlds Collide thing and me not being involved in it, is really starting to irritate me. The fact that I've been reaching out to NXT multiple times and they've been ignoring me. It just feels disrespectful at this point... What I will do is I'll pop up tomorrow on NXT and I'll say what I need to say." Carmelo Hayes said in the video [0:03 to 0:25]

It is highly unlikely that a star of Carmelo Hayes's caliber will be left off of one of the most significant NXT events of the year. The most likely competitor for him would be the holder of the secondary men's title on NXT UK, the NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar.

Carmelo Hayes reacts to fan suggesting Velveteen Dream's return to WWE

The current NXT North American Champion recently reacted to a fan suggesting former North American Champion Velveteen Dream's return to WWE.

Dream (real name Patrick Clark Jr.) was a popular member of the NXT roster from 2017-20. He challenged for the NXT Championship multiple times, and as mentioned above, is a former North American Champion. He was released by WWE in May 2021. This was almost a year after he was accused of misconduct with minors.

Carmelo has shown frustration in the past few days due to him currently not having a match on the Worlds Collide event. When a fan suggested that a returning Velveteen should challenge him for his title, Melo had a simple, two-word answer:

"Hell Nah," Hayes tweeted.

As for who could challenge Carmelo Hayes for his championship this Sunday, it is unknown. Perhaps we will find out on tonight's episode of NXT 2.0

