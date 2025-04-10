3 WWE opponents for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 other than Nick Aldis

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry currently and was set to have a massive match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, just a couple of weeks before the Grandest Stage of Them All, Owens announced that he was dealing with a severe neck injury, which ended up forcing Nick Aldis to cancel the match.

Since then, Orton is seemingly in search of a new opponent for himself at WrestleMania. The Viper doesn't have a lot of friends left on the roster. Rather, he has a plethora of enemies and choosing one among them would be quite easy.

However, with WWE WrestleMania 41 just a week away, most of those stars have their own matches lined up for The Show of Shows. This leaves it pretty hard for The Viper to find a new opponent who doesn't have a storyline heading into The Showcase of The Immortals.

There has been speculation that Nick Aldis would return to the squared circle and face The Viper at The Show of Shows, but this doesn't seem very realistic. Let's check out a few names other than Aldis, who could end up locking horns with The Legend Killer at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Carmelo Hayes

One of the most promising names on the WWE roster who has not got his chance to showcase his talent on the big stage is Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT North American Champion has proved that he has a lot of potential, but still doesn't have a feud heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With Kevin Owens injured, Hayes could make his entrance in the storyline and end up being the opponent that Randy Orton has been searching for. The star has faced Orton in a WWE ring in the past, and Triple H could finally give him the opportunity to be at such stage. This could elevate Hayes' career in the company and enhance his status on the blue brand.

#2. Rusev

Former AEW star Rusev has reportedly signed a contract with WWE and is seemingly set to return to TV very soon. The former United States Champion has been a massive name in the industry over the past few years, and could end up being the saviour of the company in this situation.

Randy Orton could go on and challenge Nick Aldis for a match at WrestleMania when the latter could announce that Orton's new opponent would be a surprise. At WrestleMania 41, Rusev could make his grand return to shock the WWE Universe and announce his comeback in the most promising way possible.

A potential match between both men could cause the fans to sit and take notice of the former WWE Superstar and shine the spotlight on the returning star at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black

Mysterious vignettes are being aired on SmackDown over the past few weeks, and could be for the speculated return of Aleister Black. The latter is another name who left All Elite Wrestling and has been rumored to return to the Stamford-based company.

If Black ends up being behind the mysterious vignettes, he could be the perfect option to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Both men could tear each other apart in the ring and build a long feud on the blue brand.

Further, The Viper vs. Black could end up being one of the best matches of the show, and could steal all the spotlight. With a lot of possible options for Randy Orton to face at WrestleMania, other than Nick Aldis, time will now tell what WWE has in store for the legend in the future.

