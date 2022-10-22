3 WWE pay-per-views that could replace Day 1

On the first day of the year, WWE hosted the inaugural edition of the premium live event, Day 1. Ignoring NXT Takeover specials, the show was set between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

Day 1 was a successful event. It did have a few last-minute changes due to Roman Reigns contracting COVID-19. But the powers that be delivered a noteworthy show which saw Brock Lesnar win the top prize in sports entertainment.

Despite the success and initial advertisement, WWE may have canceled Day 1 of 2023. There is a two-month gap between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, giving the promotion enough room to schedule another premium live event. Here, we look at 3 pay-per-views that could replace Day 1.

#3 WWE could bring back TLC.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens battled fought in a TLC match in 2020

Day 1 replaced the TLC event with the company's annual premium live event schedule. Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was a thematic show traditionally reserved for December. It was a regular fixture in the calendar between 2009 and 2020.

TLC is a well-received concept because four matches with hardcore stipulations are essentially guaranteed. For the show, WWE traditionally books a Ladder match, a Tables match, a Chairs match, and a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs show-down that frequently closes the show.

It's been a while since we've seen professional wrestling's version of The Demolition Derby. If Triple H brings back TLC, we'll witness an eventful evening of some hardcore wrestling.

#2 WWE Clash of Champions would be an eye-opener.

Clash of Champions is a special occasion for many wrestling fans. Most premium live events have a handful of championship matches scheduled. But the aforementioned show demands that every active title on the roster be put up for grabs.

Triple H should consider bringing this concept back because title matches have become a rarity. At Extreme Rules, not a single Men's Championship was defended. The US Championship has not featured at a premium live event since SummerSlam. Furthermore, Roman Reigns' reduced work schedule means that a World Championship encounter is only booked for the bigger shows.

Clash of Champions would force every champion to defend their title. Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey will also be present, assuming they're still holding the championships and bringing in more viewers for the show.

#1 WWE New Year's Revolution would be an excellent way to kick off 2023.

WWE @WWE Remember New Year's Revolution? Jog your memory by reliving the January event's BEST bouts! po.st/x0h16C Remember New Year's Revolution? Jog your memory by reliving the January event's BEST bouts! po.st/x0h16C https://t.co/YHpiXWXYZW

This one is more appealing to older hardcore wrestling fans. From 2005 to 2007, WWE hosted the New Year's Revolution pay-per-view three times during early January of each respective year.

The show is remembered for a number of reasons. It was the event where Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on John Cena to win his first WWE Championship. In 2007, Triple H infamously tore his quads during D-Generation X's match with Rated RKO, keeping him out of WrestleMania 23.

If the company wants to squeeze in a pay-per-view in the early days of January, this is Day 1's best replacement. Given the show's history and significance, few fans would object to New Year's Revolution in 2023.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes