3 WWE Royal Rumble records held by AEW wrestlers that fans definitely don't know about

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event is inching closer and closer. The big show will air live on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it will stream all over the globe. Fans are extremely excited for the second biggest event of the year.

The Royal Rumble has been around for nearly four decades now, with the concept dating back to the late 1980s. Since then, countless talented and well-known performers in pro wrestling have been involved in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match.

In fact, with such an extensive history, there have been numerous records made and broken over the years. Notably, some AEW performers still hold a few records in the gimmick match.

This article will specifically look at three records held by big names in All Elite Wrestling in the Men's Royal Rumble. This, of course, is from when they were part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Will these records ever be broken? For now, that remains to be seen, but they're extremely impressive regardless.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Below are three WWE Royal Rumble records held by AEW wrestlers that fans definitely don't know about:

#3. Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) has spent the longest time in a Men's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

The Men's Royal Rumble Match has been a staple for years. It started as a 20-man affair but eventually settled into the more standard 30-man bout. However, WWE has experimented with this a few times.

In 2011, WWE had a 40-man Royal Rumble Match. More impressively, World Wrestling Entertainment once held the "Greatest Royal Rumble." This was a 50-man bout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match took place on April 27, 2018.

The MVP of that bout was Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan). The former AEW World Champion entered at number one and nearly won the entire bout. He was finally eliminated after spending a staggering 76 minutes and 5 seconds inside the ring.

Today, Bryan is retired from full-time competition but plans to wrestle part-time in All Elite Wrestling. While many fans hope to see him return to WWE one day, the likelihood of that happening is slim.

#2. WWE legend Chris Jericho holds the record for the longest cumulative time in the Men's Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

While the erstwhile Daniel Bryan holds the record for the most time spent in one Royal Rumble Match, he doesn't hold the record for the longest cumulative time spent in the WWE specialty bout.

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho has spent the longest cumulative time in the history of the Men's Royal Rumble. More specifically, The Lionheart has spent a total of four hours, 59 minutes, and 33 seconds across 11 appearances.

This is especially notable because he hasn't been involved in a Royal Rumble Match in over half a decade. Had Jericho stayed with World Wrestling Entertainment, this incredible record could have been even more impressive.

While Jericho has had a legendary WWE career, he is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling. He joined the company in 2019 and has since remained a key figure in the promotion.

#1. Cope (FKA Edge) is one of three stars to win the Men's Royal Rumble despite entering at number one

Expand Tweet

Winning a Royal Rumble match often depends on the spot a wrestler gets in the draw. Naturally, the lower the number you draw, the worse your odds are of winning the match.

However, this isn't always the case. Over the years, there have been several wrestlers who have defied the odds and gone on to win the Men's Rumble despite entering the match at the number one spot. Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit accomplished this feat in 1995 and 2004, respectively.

Former AEW TNT Champion Cope (FKA Edge) is the most recent star to achieve this record. The Rated-R Superstar achieved this feat in 2021. He is also the oldest superstar to achieve this record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback