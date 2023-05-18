3 WWE stars who were banned from entering Saudi Arabia for weird reasons

WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia is one that many professionals and fans have different opinions about. Since 2018, the Stamford-based promotion has held special events in the country. While some superstars decided to go, some opted against it, and some were banned.

On this list, we are going to look at some of the WWE Superstars who were not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for an array of reasons.

#3. Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black in WWE)

After WWE signed the 10-year partnership with Saudi Arabia, they introduced multiple premium live events in the country. Aside from the well-known Crown Jewel, they also held two Super Showdown shows. In 2019, it was headlined by The Undertaker and Goldberg, and the following year saw Goldberg and once again Bray Wyatt. One star who wasn't present for either card was Malakai Black.

As previously reported, the former Aleister Black was pulled from the show due to his back tattoo since it has religious connections. And it was revealed by the wrestler the art on his back represents Lilith, a known female demonic figure.

#2. MVP

In 2022, the Stamford-based promotion held its fourth Crown Jewel event. One of the matches for the show was between Braun Strowman and Omos. However, MVP wasn't present despite being The Nigerian Giant's manager. This is due to his religion.

For those unaware, MVP is a Muslim turned Atheist, which is a punishable offence in Saudi Arabia. As per Fightful Select, this was the main reason why the veteran didn't travel to Saudi Arabia.

#1. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's issues with Saudi Arabia are one that many fans are aware of. Since WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018, Zayn was never present for any of its premium live events. His absence from the country is due to his heritage.

Sami Zayn was born in Canada to Syrian parents, making him of Syrian descent. Due to the conflicts between both countries, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion didn't appear in the events held in the country. However, now that Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic relations, Zayn is slated to perform at the upcoming Night of Champions event in Jeddah.

