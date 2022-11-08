Braun Strowman picked up one of the biggest victories of his career at WWE Crown Jewel as he defeated Omos in a 'Battle of Giants.' However, MVP was not present in the Nigerian Giant's corner, which gave The Monster of All Monsters a slight advantage.

MVP has been instrumental in Omos' recent rise in WWE. The duo joined forces after WrestleMania earlier this year when Bobby Lashley handed Omos his first singles loss.

Mr. 305 was attacked by Strowman on the November 4th edition of SmackDown in the buildup to the latter's match against The Colossal. The Monster Among Men delivered three Running Powerslams to the veteran.

Fightful Select reported that Strowman's assault was a kayfabe reason to write MVP off for Crown Jewel as the former Hurt Business member is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in Saudi Arabia.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Crown Jewel results here.

Braun Strowman posted a controversial tweet after his victory at WWE Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman is well-known for causing stirs in the wrestling community. Elated with his performance against Omos at Crown Jewel, the Monster of All Monsters took a shot at "floppy flopper" wrestlers. In a now-deleted tweet, he stated that no one cares about them.

The SmackDown star's comments drew a lot of flak from fans and fellow wrestlers. Stars like Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and Mustafa Ali dragged him for his statement.

The Monster of All Monsters also reportedly has heat backstage in WWE. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Braun Strowman has a track record of leaving early and being slack about arriving on time:

"One of the things I heard from multiple people and we’re talking 4 different people was that there are times where Strowman is negligent when it comes to showing up on time. He has a reputation at times for leaving a little early and sometimes makes mistakes in terms of etiquette in the backstage scene and the locker room and is sometimes as one person put it, ‘His own worst enemy’ and ‘His worst advocate.'" [H/T:Ringside News]

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE after getting released from his contract last year. His feud with Omos was his first long-term rivalry since returning to the promotion.

