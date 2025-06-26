3 WWE stars who could become The Rock’s Corporate Champion if John Cena turns babyface

WWE Superstar John Cena turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE and sided with The Rock. Cena became The Final Boss' corporate champion after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. A few weeks ago, however, he denied ever selling his soul to The People's Champion, stating that he earned the championship via meticulous planning.

This could mean that there is a subtle chance that The Last Real Champion may turn babyface down the line. Here are three wrestlers who could replace him as The High Chief’s new corporate champion in case this happens.

#3 Drew McIntyre could join hands with The Rock

Drew McIntyre has been chasing a world championship for several years now. After losing his lone war against Roman Reigns’ Bloodline at the 2022 Clash at the Castle due to a debuting Solo Sikoa, the Scotsman earned a title shot for the World Heavyweight Championship by winning the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

He even defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to win the title, but dropped the belt to Damian Priest within minutes. The Judgment Day member took advantage of a cheap attack by CM Punk to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the newly crowned champ. He later became Mr. MITB himself in 2024, only to lose his contract because of Punk once again.

Since then, The Scottish Psychopath hasn’t come close to the world title picture despite fighting and winning top-card matches. Drew McIntyre is currently on a hiatus, but he does have friendly ties with The Rock. Thus, in case John Cena decides to become a face again, McIntyre would be both desperate and ready to replace him as The Final Boss’ new corporate champ.

#2 Cody Rhodes still has an open offer from The Rock

On January 6, 2025, The Rock suddenly turned babyface on RAW’s Netflix debut. He appreciated and thanked everyone who worked hard to build WWE into a big company, surprisingly including Cody Rhodes in his speech. Ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, The People’s Champion even emphasized how he was a very close friend of The American Nightmare now.

But The Final Boss’s mask slightly peeled off when he asked Rhodes to be his corporate champion and sell his soul to him. When the then-Undisputed WWE Champion refused, he was thrashed by John Cena, who joined hands with The Rock and turned heel, following which, Rhodes lost his title to Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Following his return at May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, the inaugural Men’s Crown Jewel Champion made a shocking revelation. He said that despite several denials, The High Chief’s offer to be his champion was still available to him.

So far, the 39-year-old is still a babyface. However, there is a chance that The Rock could turn him a heel down the line. Moreover, if Cena defaults, The Brahma Bull could give Rhodes an advantage to win the Undisputed Championship and earn the allegiance of The American Nightmare.

#1 Seth Rollins could strike a prominent deal with The Rock

Seth Rollins has undertaken the mission of saving pro wrestling. To achieve his goals, he has Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on his side, who helped him win the 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. According to The Visionary, he doesn’t want to see part-timers holding top spots and championships within WWE. This makes John Cena his direct enemy.

The Franchise Player will just make 16 more appearances in the next six months and also openly threatens to ruin pro wrestling. The Never Seen 17 also says that he would fulfill his objective by retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, this isn’t something The Rock may want since he wants an active champion fighting for him and carrying out his orders.

Thus, Seth Rollins and The Final Boss could come to an agreement that saves pro wrestling while giving The High Chief the control that he needs. Hence, The Architect could sacrifice his soul to save the business and dethrone Cena if he turns babyface in the future. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for The Final Boss and John Cena.

