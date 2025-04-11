3 WWE stars who can confront Cody Rhodes on SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes will appear on WWE SmackDown for the first time after taking out John Cena with the Cross Rhodes.

The American Nightmare seems more than confident ahead of his career-defining match against The Greatest of All Time at WrestleMania 41. Many fans are backing Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at the event.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown could bring a few surprises for the top champion. He could come across a major name during a promo segment on the show.

Check out the three WWE stars who could confront Cody Rhodes in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

#3. John Cena could appear to return the favor

John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face on RAW in London. The American Nightmare overshadowed Cena by roasting himself, leaving The Greatest of All Time with little to discuss on the show.

The segment ended with Cody hitting John Cena with the Cross Rhodes. It was the first time he got the better of his challenger in the rivalry.

John Cena could make a surprise appearance on Friday night. He could attack Cody during his promo segment and take him down with the Attitude Adjustment to gain more heat from fans.

The angle would further amplify the rivalry between the two and keep fans guessing who would emerge victorious at The Show of Shows.

#2. Drew McIntyre has a case to make on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior has done extremely well over the past year to stay a top heel on the roster.

Unfortunately, McIntyre doesn’t have a title match at this year’s WrestleMania. However, he could come out on Friday night’s show to make his case for a future title opportunity.

The Scottish Warrior could interrupt Cody Rhodes on SmackDown to boast about his big win over Randy Orton a few weeks ago. Additionally, he could state that he will defeat Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, after which he will come for Rhodes’ title.

The segment will help push Drew McIntyre and also raise the stakes for the two WrestleMania matches. The Scottish Warrior would be the perfect choice to face Cody Rhodes if he retains his title against John Cena.

#1. The Rock may be cooking something for Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe has been missing The Rock since Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss instructed John Cena to betray Cody Rhodes and turn heel.

The Rock’s absence from the rivalry following the betrayal has surprised many. It was expected that the legend would stick around and play a major role in the development of the storyline.

Cody Rhodes could get a major surprise on SmackDown, as The Rock might return to clarify his actions. He could talk down Rhodes and tell him that he will do everything in his power to ensure that The American Nightmare doesn’t walk out of WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The angle will ensure that Rhodes remains the biggest babyface heading into the show, and the fans stay behind him as he fights for them.

