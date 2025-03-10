3 WWE stars who can face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 41

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura suffered a loss against LA Knight and is now no longer the United States Champion. The King of Strong Styles' loss came as a surprise to many fans, and some even marked his title reign as one of the worst in recent times.

However, with WrestleMania 41 just a few weeks away, it's possible Triple H could book Nakamura for a bout at The Showcase of The Immortals, either for a rematch for the title or a new feud entirely.

In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who can face Shinsuke at WrestleMania 41.

#3. A rematch against LA Knight

LA Knight dethroned the Japanese star, which raises the chances for a rematch between them at The Shows of Shows. The Megastar is currently not involved in any other rivalry as such. So, it is possible that WWE could book Knight vs. Nakamura for WrestleMania 41 with Shinsuke getting a rematch for the US Title.

Both the stars have performed well on SmackDown, and a rematch at 'Mania could serve as a great treat for the fans as they will get another action-filled blockbuster match.

#2. A match against Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso recently suffered a loss against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, which seemingly puts an end to his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior, at least for now. With Big Jim having no clear direction or path for WrestleMania 41, he could face Nakamura on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While Shinsuke was still the United States Champion, WWE once subtly hinted at a feud between Nakamura and Jimmy. So, the company could now use that angle to plant seeds for their rivalry, eventually leading to a showdown between these two stars at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura could be in a ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Almost every year, the mid-card titles were put in a ladder or multi-man match at WrestleMania. Matches like these not only make the mid-card title matches more interesting but also allow WWE to book multiple stars in a singles match and provide an opportunity for these stars to shine on the big stage.

So, it's likely that Triple H could book a United States Championship Ladder Match or multi-man match at WrestleMania this year. Following this, Nakamura could be one of the stars involved in the match and eventually get booked at The Showcase of The Immortals this year. This gives the veteran a rematch for his US Title as well as allows him to be part of the 'Mania 41 card.

