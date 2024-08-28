3 WWE stars who can join The Wyatt Sicks following Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut

Uncle Howdy successfully made his in-ring debut on WWE RAW this week, and it could lead to more events happening within The Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks. Due to the success of the group, more stars could be convinced to join the stable.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE RAW in June and "punished" Chad Gable for betraying The Alpha Academy. The latter asked help from The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile then formed American Made, though they would still come up short against Uncle Howdy's group. This week on the Monday show, Howdy defeated Gable.

For this list, we will look at three stars who can join The Wyatt Sicks following Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut.

#3. Alexa Bliss has a lot of history with Uncle Howdy

One of the most obvious possible additions to The Wyatt Sicks is Alexa Bliss, who has a history with the late great Bray Wyatt. Last year, before her absence from WWE due to her pregnancy, she and Uncle Howdy had several interactions. Once she returns, they could continue this angle.

Upon Alexa's return, she could reveal that Howdy had convinced her to join the group. This could lead to Bliss returning to her character with Wyatt and possibly even teaming up with Nikki Cross since both women have a history of their own as well.

#2. Braun Strowman could eventually agree to join The Wyatt Sicks after a possible feud on WWE RAW

Like Alexa, Braun Strowman also has a history with some of the members of the group. As many may remember, he was part of The Wyatt Family not just with Bray Wyatt, but also with Erick Rowan, who now plays Rambling Rabbit.

Braun and The Wyatt Sicks, possibly with the spotlight on Erick, could begin their feud on WWE RAW. Eventually, Rowan could convince Strowman that joining the group would be the best for them, which could also lead to a mini Wyatt's Family reunion.

#1. Indi Hartwell could be convinced to reunite with her "husband"

Another member of The Wyatt Sicks is Dexter Lumis, now known as Mercy the Buzzard. However, some may have already forgotten that he and Indi Hartwell were "married" on NXT and have briefly acknowledged it before Lumis' absence from WWE in the past year.

At this moment, Hartwell is in a team with Candice LeRae, and both women aren't featured prominently on the show. Due to this, Indi could break away for a while and possibly start a cat-and-mouse storyline with Dexter and eventually agree to reunite with him. In this way, both the stars could explore more aspects of their characters.

