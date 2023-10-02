3 WWE stars who can replace Edge following his AEW debut

Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, recently made his AEW debut when he confronted his real-life friend Christian Cage. Since this massive surprise, the debut of the Rated R Superstar has been receiving mixed reactions from WWE fans. However, Edge also sent a message to the Stamford-based promotion following his surprise debut in Tony Khan's company.

With Adam Copeland now in AEW, it leaves a significant void in WWE in the absence of the Rated R Superstar from their roster. Keeping that in mind, let's discuss three WWE stars who can replace Edge after his departure:

#3. LA Knight could replace Edge following his AEW debut

One of the potential names who could replace the Rated R Superstar could be LA Knight. The Megastar is already set for a major clash at Fastlane 2023, where he will team up with John Cena to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

The recent meteoric growth of Knight seems to be a clear indication of fans' investment in his storyline and matches. So, to fill the void left by Adam Copeland, Knight seems to be the star who is currently at the peak of his career. Additionally, the Megastar is likely to face Roman Reigns in the upcoming months.

#2. Logan Paul could fill the void of the Rated R superstar

Another surprising name that could fill the gap left by the WWE Hall of Famer is Logan Paul. Despite having competed in only a handful of matches yet, the YouTube sensation has managed to impress fans with his in-ring skills.

So, having The Maverick in more matches could be a choice for the company, as he has the potential to provide memorable and exciting moments for fans in the absence of the Rated R Superstar.

#1. CM Punk could be the perfect replacement for Edge

One of the biggest and most perfect replacements for Adam Copeland in WWE could be a returning CM Punk. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion has also dropped various hints regarding the potential return of Punk to back in WWE. Additionally, after Edge's debut in AEW, fans strongly believed that CM Punk would surely make his way back into the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, this year's Survivor Series Premium Live event is set to take place in Chicago, which further ignites the possibility of Punk appearing in front of the WWE Universe.

Despite being involved in various controversies, the return of CM Punk to his former company is likely to generate a significant amount of attention from fans. It could further open the door to many dream matches, one of which could be Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk or Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

