WWE Crown Jewel this year will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This year's mega event is going to be a special one. It's because there will be certain superstars who could be competing in their final Crown Jewel event in their WWE careers. In this listicle, we will list three WWE superstars competing in their final Crown Jewel this year.#3 John CenaAt Crown Jewel, Cena will square off against AJ Styles for one last time. The two have a storied rivalry, with both taking on each other in nearly 21 matches, out of which Cena has won 18, and Styles has won only 3. But it was never the result, but the intensity of the match, which the fans loved.They wanted their Champ to go one-on-one against The Phenomenal before he signs out. John Cena himself pitched the bout on social media after his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. And WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, wasted no time in giving fans what they wanted.#2 AJ StylesThe Phenomenal One shall also be appearing in his final Crown Jewel event this year. Styles also surprised his fans recently by confessing that he might also hang up his boots soon. The 48-year-old superstar has been in WWE for the past nine years. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a TNA legend. When it comes to in-ring skills, there's hardly anyone in the promotion who would be able to match AJ Styles.During a recent interview with ABENA, Styles revealed that he is planning to retire in 2026 and that WWE's upcoming shows in Japan will probably be his last.“Very excited. I honestly thought I may not be here in the WWE, so to get the opportunity to come back is really awesome. It’s probably my last time as a performer going back to Japan, so I’m really excited to get back. “That means I’m gonna hang them up. I’m not gonna wrestle anymore. I’m gonna… soon, I’ll retire and I don’t think we’ll get back to Japan before I retire. I think this might be my last go in Japan as a performer,&quot; he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk.com]So, it will be John Cena and AJ Styles both appearing in their final Crown Jewel event this year.#1 Roman ReignsThe Tribal Chief might also be appearing in his last Crown Jewel event in WWE. He has also spoken about calling it quits in WWE soon. During an interview with Vanity Fair, some time back, he contended that he might wrestle a year or two after his current contract expiry, which is after WrestleMania 42.&quot;After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,&quot; he said.Roman Reigns makes fewer appearances in the company now. Since losing his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, the OTC1 has largely remained on the sidelines and competes at big events only. He also remains busy shooting his filming schedule, and this is why he might hang up his boots soon. At this year's Crown Jewel, Roman will compete against Bronson Reed in an Australian-style Street Fight match. He has already beaten the 330-pound monster in the past at Clash in Paris PLE. This will be the second time that he goes one-on-one with the former NXT Champion.