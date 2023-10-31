3 WWE stars Dominik Mysterio traveled with and 2 Rhea Ripley traveled with

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been two of WWE's most prominent stars since their on-screen partnership began in 2022. The Judgment Day members sometimes travel alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor to and from WWE events. However, they have also been known to ride with other roster members.

Ripley formed a close friendship with one particular superstar during her early days in WWE's NXT developmental system. Similarly, Mysterio appears to have become good friends with another top heel in recent years.

In this article, let's take a look at a selection of WWE talents Mysterio and Ripley have traveled with after shows. The four most obvious travel partners – Balor, Priest, Judgment Day associate JD McDonagh, and Mysterio's father Rey – are not included.

#5. Dominik Mysterio traveled with Austin Theory

It's only fitting that WWE's most villainous up-and-coming stars stick together behind the scenes. Fans of Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio on social media will no doubt be aware that they have posted several pictures together.

The unpopular duo trained at the same gym in the United Kingdom the day before Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle in 2022. In an interview with BT Sport, Theory joked that he was responsible for his friend's unexpected betrayal of Edge and Rey Mysterio.

The former Money in the Bank winner also said he would like to be tag team partners with the Judgment Day member one day.

#4. Rhea Ripley traveled with Raquel Rodriguez

Long-time NXT viewers will know all about Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's real-life bond. The two became best friends in developmental and still have a close relationship to this day.

In late 2020 and early 2021, the powerhouse superstars feuded for several months in NXT. As part of the storyline, they spoke in backstage interviews while pictures of them together during car rides appeared on the screen.

Before their NXT rivalry began, the two women teamed up at several untelevised live events in 2019.

#3. Dominik Mysterio traveled with Bronson Reed

In an interview with Australian radio station 6iX Perth, Bronson Reed said he often travels with Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio after WWE events. Due to their villainous on-screen personas, he joked that they are "not too well-liked" when they arrive together at shows.

The friendship between Mysterio and Reed caught fans' attention in September 2023 when a video of the two gained traction on social media.

While collecting their bags in an arena parking lot, a fan wanted Mysterio to walk over and take a picture with his five-year-old son. The Judgment Day member refused, hilariously saying "nah" with a smirk on his face.

#2. Rhea Ripley traveled with Bianca Belair

While Bianca Belair usually travels with her husband Montez Ford, she also shared car rides with Rhea Ripley during their days in NXT.

Ripley said in a 2021 interview with TV Insider that she had "such a good time" traveling with The EST. She also revealed that Belair is one of her favorite people to work with on the roster.

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley named herself as the best women's wrestler ever. She went on to praise Belair's in-ring work, placing her friend in second place on the list of all-time greats.

#1. Dominik Mysterio traveled with Charlie Haas

At SummerSlam 2005, Rey Mysterio famously beat Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match to win the storyline custody of Dominik. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote about the outlandish angle in his 2009 book, Behind the Mask.

Reminiscing about Dominik riding with him in 2005, Rey said they often shared car journeys with former Team Angle member Charlie Haas:

"When we were on the road, he [Dominik] was one of the boys, whether it was riding with me and Charlie Haas or going over homework in the arena before the show."

Rey added that Dominik was probably too young to understand what was going on, but he enjoyed the bonding experience of working with his son.

