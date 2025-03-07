3 WWE stars who could get added to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and is now set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player made a massive decision by aligning with The Rock and turning heel on Rhodes immediately after his victory.

Ad

Cena sold his soul to The Rock after The American Nightmare refused, creating the most dominant and legendary duo the wrestling industry has ever seen. Following his massive heel turn, it is clear that the main event of WrestleMania 41 won't be clean. Interferences might be expected in the match, especially from The Final Boss.

However, WWE could add another twist on the Road to 'Mania, which could change the landscape once more. The Stamford-based company could add another star to the match, making it a Triple Threat battle in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Trending

Let's check out three names that might be added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre was initially speculated to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and align with The Final Boss. However, Triple H had the same plans, but with John Cena instead.

While Cena won the match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre could still be added to the main event. The former WWE Champion previously released footage of his interaction with The Rock, claiming that both men were working together on something.

Ad

The Final Boss could get McIntyre added to the match, with both Cena and the Scottish Warrior punishing Cody Rhodes and taking him out. Additionally, McIntyre could hand over the WWE Title to Cena and claim a victory for another title in the following weeks to build the most dominant faction in history.

#2. John Cena's arch-rival, Roman Reigns

The Original Tribal Chief has been sidelined since the Men's Royal Rumble match after Seth Rollins unleashed a brutal attack on him at ringside. Roman Reigns' whereabouts remain unknown, and fans eagerly anticipate his return on the Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

Currently, Reigns is rumored to face Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. However, if WWE books a singles match between The Visionary and The Best in the World at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Reigns could be added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

The Tribal Chief could punish John Cena for aligning with The Rock, which could potentially be the foundation for a massive Rock vs. Reigns match at a future event.

Ad

#1. CM Punk

Ad

The Best in the World expressed his rage at John Cena for turning heel on the latest edition of WWE RAW. CM Punk has tried everything he can to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41, but he hasn't been able to get success with that.

However, Punk still has a massive favor from Paul Heyman lying in his back pocket. The Second City Saint could use the favor card to get a spot in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at 'Mania.

Ad

Further, this could end up being the time Punk gets his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the main event featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback