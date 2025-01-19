3 WWE stars who could lose their push if Triple H brings back Aleister Black

WWE has an incredibly stacked roster. In the eyes of many fans, the stars of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT today are very likely the best of any generation, both in terms of raw talent and bulk.

The wealth of talent may be set to grow soon. Malakai Black, a star of All Elite Wrestling and the leader of The House of Black may be exiting the Jacksonville-based company. If reports are to be believed, he could be heading to World Wrestling Entertainment.

As if that wasn't enough, the upper brass of World Wrestling Entertainment apparently thinks Black could be a top singles act in the company. This is great news and could mean big things for the former NXT Champion.

Still, Black's arrival as a key player could be bad news for other wrestlers on the roster. There are only so many spots available, many of which could be filled by Aleister. This article will look at a handful of stars who could lose their push if Black comes in and takes their spot instead.

Below are three WWE stars who could lose their push if Triple H brings back Aleister Black.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura could lose the WWE United States Title and the mist to Aleister Black

Shinsuke Nakamura was a legendary pro wrestler even before signing with WWE. Since joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, however, his success has been incredible. He is a multi-time Intercontinental, United States, and NXT Champion and a former Royal Rumble winner.

The King of Strong Style is in a great spot right now. He returned to WWE programming late last year and quickly entered a program with LA Knight. He has since captured the United States Championship, which he still holds.

If Aleister Black returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, he could quickly challenge for and win the United States Title. Not only would that derail Nakamura's push, but Black does the mist in AEW. He could take that from Shinsuke, too, thus taking another important part of Nakamura away from him.

#2. Aleister Black might replace Karrion Kross as a cryptic and mysterious figure

Karrion Kross is an interesting WWE character. While his persona was once more spooky and creepy, it has evolved over time. Now, it is similar to Sean O'Haire, a former star of pro wrestling.

Essentially, O'Haire, along with Roddy Piper, was a manipulator. He would mess with people's heads and try to get them to either do his bidding or create turmoil for the sake of it. The message was also often cryptic and sometimes unclear. Karrion Kross has done exactly that in WWE.

Kross is also the leader of The Final Testament. Again, the group started as spooky destroyers, but it too has transformed. Unfortunately, the cryptic and mysterious manipulator could soon be outmatched.

Like Kross, Black was well-known for saying things that confused fans and wrestlers alike. He could be cryptic and manipulative with his words and actions. World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't necessarily need two people in that same role, which could be bad news for Karrion in the future.

#1. Malakai Black could replace Uncle Howdy as the spooky star of SmackDown

While The Final Testament danced around being spooky, there is no doubt that The Wyatt Sicks is the genuine article. The five-person stable is one of the most intimidating and haunting in WWE history.

Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, leads the dangerous group. He is joined by former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and the imposing Erick Rowan. Together, The Wyatt Sicks aim to take over WWE and punish those they feel deserve it.

In AEW, Black was the mysterious and spooky cult leader. If he joins Friday Night SmackDown, Black might steal Uncle Howdy's spot, or at least his push. As good as Howdy is, Black probably has more fanfare, which means one push could end while another is only just beginning. Who knows, Aleister could even create a WWE version of The House of Black.

