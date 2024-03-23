3 WWE stars not in the LWO who can help Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

The Great Latino War between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar took a shocking turn on the latest episode of SmackDown when Dominik Mysterio got himself involved to cost his father the match against the former Latino World Order member.

Whether The Judgment Day member continues hovering over his father's head, siding with The Emperor of Lucha Libre, or if it was just a one-time involvement, it remains to be seen. However, this rivalry has yet to unravel different layers, with many shocking names coming out to help Rey Mysterio.

Let's look at three WWE stars not in the LWO who could help the legendary luchador in his battle against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio:

#3. Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee has been at loggerheads with Legado Del Fantasma for quite some time, as he sided with his idol Rey Mysterio in the Great Latino War. The 28-year-old superstar could join the Master of 619 in his battle against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Lee has faced Escobar and Dominik on various occasions, only to come up short, thanks to the numbers game. Therefore, he has a good reason to settle scores with The Emperor of Lucha Libre, which he can do by siding with Rey Mysterio.

Not only will this put Dragon Lee in the limelight, but it will take The Great Latino War to another level. Moreover, the involvement of all four superstars could give rise to unimaginable things.

#2. Andrade

Andrade is another superstar who could have a major role in the ongoing feud between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The 34-year-old has been seen in several backstage segments with Dominik Mysterio on RAW, an indication that he could be cooking something against The Judgment Day member.

There's a good possibility that Andrade could come to the aid of Rey Mysterio and help him against Dirty Dom and Santos Escobar.

Andrade's involvement in The Great Latino War could lead to Lucha faction warfare at WrestleMania XL. However, this is just speculation, and it remains to be seen when Santos Escobar's animosity toward the Master of 619 reaches its zenith.

#1. Bad Bunny

One of the most shocking names who could step into The Great Latino War is Bad Bunny. From what transpired on the latest episode of SmackDown, the ongoing saga could culminate in a huge tag team match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio could team up to battle Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner at WrestleMania XL. As a result, Bad Bunny could return to WWE and team up with the legendary wrestler to help him battle both superstars at The Show of Shows.

While Bad Bunny's WrestleMania status remains a big question, the prospect of the Puerto Rican superstar returning to the Stamford-based promotion and helping Rey Mysterio cannot be ruled out.