3 WWE stars who could receive a push after SummerSlam

SummerSlam is considered by some as the biggest WWE event after WrestleMania. Major title changes have taken place at the grand summer event, along with shocking twists and turns in the ongoing feuds. Moreover, storylines take new turns and take the route for WrestleMania, which is nearly seven months away.The current roster in the company has numerous talented superstars who might begin to get a push after SummerSlam. Some of the superstars are also immensely over with the fans, and Triple H might not waste time and instead push these talents to the moon.Therefore, in this listicle, we will give three names who can receive a big push after SummerSlam.#3. LA KnightLA Knight can get a big push from WWE after SummerSlam. Even though he has been losing quite a few matches recently at big WWE events, Knight's popularity hasn't gone down one bit. He was absent from this week's edition of RAW, and with no potential match in line, it's speculated that Knight may even miss SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, after the big event, The Megastar can be the recipient of a big push from WWE because a lot of fans have backed him so far. A section of fans is also displeased with the management for not pushing Knight in the company, and robbing him of his chance despite him being an incredible performer.Triple H could push Knight to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship when he returns.#2. Austin TheoryAustin Theory is another superstar who can receive a big push from the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion has been written off TV as of now, with an injury angle. That might have been done to keep him away for some time before bringing him back as a babyface to feud against his former tag team partner, Grayson Waller.Once he is done with Waller, Theory might once again be brought back in the United States Title picture and booked to compete against superstars like Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. One must not forget that Austin Theory was one of the promising superstars back in 2023 when he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He might have lost track after that, but things might get better for him once he comes back as a face.#1. WWE United States Champion, GiuliaThe current Women's United States Champion, Giulia, is another superstar who can be the next woman superstar to be pushed by the company. The Japanese wrestler has been absent from the blue brand for quite some time, though. She isn't also advertised for a title defence match at SummerSlam.Giulia also didn't defend her title at the recently concluded Evolution Premium Live Event, and instead was part of the Battle Royal match, which she lost.The former NXT Women's Champion was the other superstar, alongside Roxanne Perez and Stephanie Vaquer, who made their transitions to the main roster after WrestleMania 41. While Stephanie and Roxanne are getting significant exposure on RAW currently, Giulia might be booked for big matches after SummerSlam.