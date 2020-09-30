3 WWE stars who returned on RAW and 7 who are sidelined 

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was one that was reportedly filled with several last-minute additions. WWE was unable to record their usual segments of RAW Underground and couldn't rely on their usual roster.

It was revealed at Clash of Champions that the likes of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Friday Night SmackDown's Nikki Cross were all unable to compete because they were not medically cleared.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center is believed to be the reason behind a number of the absences. However, some stars took advantage of these issues and returned to RAW.

WrestleVotes even reported that many of the stars who were used on RAW were only told that they would be needed less than an hour before the show began.

Majority of talent just learned what they are doing on tonight’s show less than an hour ago. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 28, 2020

#10 Mandy Rose returned to WWE TV on RAW

In case anyone missed it, #MandyNightRaw has arrived...& she didn’t come alone 😏💪🏻💗 @DanaBrookeWWE 😘

Also this gear is inspired by the one and only, greatest of all time, the woman I look up to @trishstratuscom 💗💗🙌🏼🙌🏼👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fJfrKrO33b — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 29, 2020

It was revealed by The Miz a few weeks ago that Mandy Rose had been drafted over to Monday Night RAW. This was a part of his ongoing feud with Otis surrounding the Money in the Bank contract.

Rose earned the biggest win of her career when she defeated Sonya Deville back at SummerSlam. However, it's thought that the move over to RAW is the boost that her career needs at present, since there are more opportunities available.

Rose was able to make her return to WWE TV on Monday Night RAW last night. She was partnered with Dana Brooke and the two women went on to defeat Natalya and Lana.

It appears that in the absence of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Rose and Brooke could be looking to climb up the ranks and become the next challengers.

That's after The Riott Squad have been handed the opportunity they were denied at Clash of Champions, of course.