3 WWE stars ruled out for rest of 2025

WWE Superstars occasionally suffer unfortunate injuries in their careers due to the physical challenges of the ring. These injuries sometimes cause a star a long-term absence from the squared circle. Such absence overall impacts their career span, and some could even get ruled out for a year or more.

As of this writing, three WWE stars have already been ruled out from the Stamford-based promotion for the rest of 2025.

In this article, we will take a look at those three names who may now return only in 2026.

#3. Liv Morgan suffered an injury on WWE RAW this week

Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane on RAW this week, but this match resulted in a major mishap for The Judgment Day member. This unfolded when, during the bout, Morgan suffered a real-life injury. Later, it was revealed that her shoulder was dislocated due to a fall in the ring.

According to the latest reports, the Women's Tag Team Champion's injury requires surgery. Additionally, they added that Liv is expected to miss several months from the sports entertainment juggernaut. The expected timeline for her return is around six months.

This seemingly confirms that Morgan would be out of action for the rest of 2025 and may return to the in-ring competition in 2026.

#2. Zoey Starks is another name on the list

Zoey Stark's last match in the ring was in May 2025 when she was in a Triple-Threat bout against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. She injured her knee during a nasty landing of an aerial move. Since then, Zoey has not been part of any storylines and has been written off television.

Recently, Stark also disclosed that she was training at the UFC Performance Institute and working on her recovery. Despite this, reports have confirmed that the RAW star is likely to be off WWE TV for the remainder of this year.

This indicates that Zoey's recovery will last the remainder of 2025, and she can return next year.

#1. Kevin Owens is another big name on the list

Kevin Owens had been suffering from neck issues for quite some time, which came to a head around WrestleMania 41, leading to his current absence from WWE. The Prizefighter revealed that his neck issues began after his match against Rey Mysterio on the January 17, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

Still, Owens continued to be on WWE television till Elimination Chamber 2025, where he defeated Sami Zayn in an impressive bout. In a recent interview, the former Universal Champion asserted that he hadn't undergone neck surgery yet, as he wanted his neck to heal naturally as much as it could.

The timeline for Kevin's return is still not confirmed, but the words of the 41-year-old star confirm that his recovery will take a long time, possibly the rest of 2025.

