3 WWE storylines that included real-life family members and 2 that were fake 

Over the years, WWE has tried to create some of the most hard-hitting storylines on TV and most of the time these need to hit a personal level in order to resonate with their audience.

This means that more often than not there will be family members included in storylines so that certain wrestlers can then take out their aggression on the ones closest to their enemy for a better reaction.

In some cases, the personal touch has been the one that's driven these stories forward, whilst others have not been received in the same way.

The following list looks at three times WWE has used real-life family members in storylines and twice that these family members were fake.

#5 Real-life WWE family - The Mysterio Family vs Seth Rollins

Interestingly, 2020 isn't the first year that the entire Mysterio family has been pulled onto WWE TV to be part of a personal storyline. Back in 2005, Eddie Guerrero claimed that Dominik was his son and this then led to a feud between the two men over custody of the eight-year-old which later brought his mother Angie and sister Aalyah into the picture as well.

15 years later, Dominik decided to follow in his father's footsteps and has since been made part of the storyline between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins. Aalyah and Angie have also become part of the story and have made several on-screen appearances with Aalyah stepping into her own storyline with Murphy.

The Mysterio family finally came out on top in the feud with Rollins that ended last month, but it appears that this could be revisited when The Messiah returns in 2021. At present, the family has stepped into a feud with fellow SmackDown star King Corbin.