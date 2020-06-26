3 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar requested to work with and 2 he didn't

Brock Lesnar has a say in some of his WWE opponents.

Three of these WWE Superstars impressed Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar had contrasting experiences with Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar has cemented his status as one of WWE’s most successful Superstars during his two spells with the company.

Between 2002 and 2004, “The Next Big Thing” faced a variety of different Superstars, from The Undertaker and The Big Show to Kurt Angle and Goldberg.

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar’s in-ring skills have been put to the test by Superstars including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, while some of his best matches have come against smaller opponents like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

Given his level of stardom, it should come as no surprise that Brock Lesnar has some say in who he does and doesn’t face in a WWE ring.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars who Brock Lesnar requested to work with, as well as two people who he definitely did not request to work with.

#5 Brock Lesnar requested to work with R-Truth

One of the most hilarious moments of Brock Lesnar’s WWE career came in January 2020 when he was involved in a segment on RAW with R-Truth.

At the time, it had been announced that Brock Lesnar would enter the Royal Rumble from the No.1 position, despite the fact that he already held the WWE Championship.

The RAW segment saw R-Truth interrupt Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, before announcing his intention to eliminate Heyman from the Royal Rumble.

Once he realized that Brock Lesnar – not Heyman – was going to enter the Royal Rumble, Truth un-declared himself from the match, prompting “The Beast” to laugh out loud and turn away from the camera.

Speaking to Uproxx in February 2020, Truth revealed that Brock Lesnar had personally requested to work with him again in the future following the success of their segment.

"Brock actually has been pitching ideas. He wants to work with me doing something because of that segment. He pitched a couple ideas. He and I talked afterwards. The sky's the limit. This business is always changing, and I'm always changing with things."

The comedy segment is made even more impressive by the fact that Brock Lesnar worked without a script and he legitimately did not know what was going to happen.

