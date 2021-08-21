3 WWE Superstars CM Punk likes and 3 he probably dislikes

CM Punk took the wrestling world by storm by returning to wrestling for AEW this week after parting ways with WWE in 2014. Over the past seven years, fans have waited patiently for CM Punk to make his return to the wrestling ring.

In his first promo back in the wrestling ring, Punk took a shot at his WWE career and said that he left professional wrestling on August 13th, 2005 (the day he joined WWE).

While it looks like the AEW star is still bitter about his time in WWE and the way he left the company, he still seems to have a few friends on the promotion. At the same time, there are some WWE Superstars with whom CM Punk never saw eye to eye and disliked.

With that in mind, take a look at the three WWE Superstars CM Punk likes and three superstars he probably dislikes.

#6. AEW star CM Punk has had a lot of good things to say about WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam 2013 featured one of my favourite bouts in the history of the event with Brock Lesnar defeating CM Punk in a hellacious No DQ match.



In 2020, Punk would say the following: "It was fun. That match is everything that I loved about pro wrestling."@CMPunk pic.twitter.com/LTDVu21ZXT — The Signature Spot (@SignatureSpot) August 18, 2021

At SummerSlam in 2013, CM Punk gave Brock Lesnar one of the longest singles matches of his WWE career. Punk and Lesnar competed for nearly half an hour in a No Disqualification match before The Beast put down The Best in the World.

ESPN interviewed several WWE personnel about Brock Lesnar last year, and CM Punk was one of the men who had many kind things to say about the former Universal Champion. Punk praised Lesnar’s work inside and outside the ring and claimed that he is a sweetheart.

“I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—ckin’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, “Hey, if you need any help.” I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro-wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think.”

“I think Brock has got a big heart, and that’s something a lot of people don’t talk about. They’ll talk about the freak strength and the crazy athletic things he’s done in his career, the accomplishments. But they don’t talk about the fact that he loves his wife, his kids, lives on a farm and just kind of wants to be left alone."

"All the fame and the money and everything is really just a side effect of being successful at what he wants to do. And he does what he wants when he wants. That’s the beauty of Brock Lesnar.”, said Punk.

CM Punk and Lesnar have also shared Paul Heyman as their manager during different times in WWE. It looks like The Second City Savior and The Beast are pretty close behind the scenes.

