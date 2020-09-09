WWE Superstars are at the risk of getting injured at any point in the match. When a star is injured, more often than not they will decide that they want to continue the match and that can sometimes make the injury much worse. In the past, there have been several WWE stars who have been unable to continue the match after an injury, even though it could be argued that they could have continued.

There seems to be a feeling backstage in WWE that because these wrestlers are athletes, they can "shake off" certain injuries but more often than not, the decision is down to the referee.

#5 Continued: Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is a former Tag Team Champion and has performed alongside his brother Jey for the past decade on WWE TV. At WrestleMania back in April, Jimmy was part of a triple threat ladder match for the Tag Team Championships which also included John Morrison and Kofi Kingston.

Uso revealed following the match that he had suffered a torn ACL that would keep him out of action for around 6-9 months. In an interview with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley on Table Talk a few weeks ago, Uso recalled that the injury occurred in the opening moments of the match but the former Champion was able to continue.

"It was the first minute at WrestleMania, I tore my ACL within the first minute. I had no idea! All I knew was I went down and I jumped off the ladder from 4 feet. I landed on the mat, and that's how I blew my ACL. Out of all the crazy things we have done in the past decade in WWE, I get hurt from falling 4 feet off a ladder."

In his absence, Jimmy's brother Jey has won a shot at the WWE Championship in three weeks' time at Clash of Champions.