3 WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan requested to work with and 2 he did not

Daniel Bryan is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers that the pro wrestling/sports entertainment world has ever seen.

Since joining WWE in 2010, the former American Dragon has competed in over 1,000 matches and faced over 200 different opponents during his time working for Vince McMahon’s company.

Daniel Bryan has been involved in plenty of main-event storylines in WWE, most notably his journey to WrestleMania 30, while he has also been on the receiving end of some questionable pitches from WWE’s higher-ups and creative team.

Anybody who has watched Daniel Bryan in out-of-character interviews will know that the man behind the WWE persona, Bryan Danielson, is not one to cause a fuss, but even he has occasionally disagreed with WWE’s decision-makers when they have attempted to book him in certain storylines.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars that Daniel Bryan requested to work with, as well as two that he did not request to work with.

#5 Daniel Bryan requested to work with Dolph Ziggler

After being forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in June 2014, Daniel Bryan returned to in-ring action in January 2015.

Despite being the biggest fan favorite in the 2015 Royal Rumble, The Leader of the Yes Movement was eliminated midway through the match, which meant his WrestleMania 31 opponent seemed unclear just two months before the event.

Another top WWE babyface at the time, Dolph Ziggler, began campaigning for a WrestleMania 31 match against Daniel Bryan on Twitter.

Daniel Bryan, whose popularity with fans played a huge part in him main-eventing WrestleMania 30 one year earlier, attempted to get fans behind the idea of a one-on-one match with Ziggler on WWE’s biggest stage.

I’m in! “@HEELZiggler: Yo DB, was pulling for you, brother.

but if you really want to steal the show #Wrestlemania Im here

& angrier#RAW” — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 27, 2015

WWE’s official website even reported on Daniel Bryan and Ziggler requesting a match against each other at WrestleMania 31, but the company’s decision-makers opted to book both Superstars in a seven-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Although the one-on-one WrestleMania match never happened, Daniel Bryan still had a memorable moment with Ziggler when he repeatedly headbutted his rival at the top of the ladder in the closing stages of the match.