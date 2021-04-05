3 WWE Superstars who chose their WrestleMania opponents and 2 who didn't 

WWE WrestleMania 37 is less than a week away. With the card almost finalized, it's a given that several stellar showdowns will be featured on both nights of the event. From championship bouts to grudge matches and technical masterpieces, the Show of Shows has it all every year.

It's logical for WWE fans to fantasy book the road to WrestleMania. However, whether the matches they want make it to the actual card or not isn't guaranteed.

Similarly, many WWE Superstars do not get to pick their WrestleMania opponents. The officials do this job for them based on the storylines they are involved in.

Meanwhile, some iconic WWE names have had the privilege to choose who they'd like to face on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, with the road to the 37th edition of WrestleMania getting closer with every passing day, it only makes sense to list three WWE Superstars who got to choose their opponents at the event and two who didn't.

#5 Batista (chose to Face Triple H in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35)

Batista's stint in Evolution, the 2005 feud with Triple H, and his run at the top that followed made him one of the most successful WWE Superstars in recent history.

The Animal was well aware of the role played by the Cerebral Assassin in his rise to the top, which is why Batista wanted his last match to be against the 14-time world champion. Speaking to Lilian Garcia, the 2005 and 2014 Royal Rumble winner revealed:

"He [Triple H] invested a lot in me and put himself on the line physically for me. Not only did he put me over three times clean, he also took the time to have me ride with him and pick his brain. He groomed me to be a star. I wanted to finish my career for him by saying thank you and laying on my back for the guy."

After pushing for the match for years, Batista finally got to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The bout in question was quite lengthy and ended exactly how The Animal wanted it to - with Triple H pinning him clean in the middle of the ring.

Following the match, Batista uploaded a lengthy Instagram post in which he confirmed his retirement from in-ring action.

