3 WWE Superstars who got new gimmicks in 2020 and 2 who brought back old gimmicks

2020 is nearing its end, and the WWE Universe is all set to bid goodbye to another exciting year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hampering the shows for the better part of the year, the company somehow managed to present its shows on a weekly basis, by first transferring the events to the Performance Center, and then introducing the concept of the WWE ThunderDome.

A long string of WWE Superstars impressed us throughout the year, most notably Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. In this slideshow though, we will be taking a look at three WWE Superstars who were given new gimmicks, as well as two Superstars who brought back old gimmicks.

#5 Carmella (got a new gimmick)

Carmella

WWE Superstar Carmella spent the better part of the COVID-19 pandemic away from the in-ring action. She had last wrestled a match back in April, in a winning effort against Mandy Rose. A while ago, WWE began airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping up the arrival of a mystery woman on the Blue brand. Finally, WWE revealed the identity of the mystery woman, back in October. The woman was none other than Carmella, who was donning the gimmick of the SmackDown's new 'untouchable' woman. Carmella later revealed why she underwent a character change in WWE.

That wasn't me. That was not me. That was what everyone out there wanted me to be. And I was sick of it. I am back to what I should be doing and I should be on top. And I'm going to do whatever it takes to be on top. That's exactly what I did tonight. And pretty soon the entire WWE universe, the entire world is going to know exactly why I am untouchable.

Carmella and Sasha Banks are currently feuding on WWE SmackDown

She went on to kick off a feud with Sasha Banks, who had now become the new SmackDown Women's Champion following her big win against Bayley inside Hell In A Cell. Banks and Carmella squared off with the belt on the line on tonight's edition of SmackDown, and the match ended with Carmella picking up the win via DQ. At the upcoming WWE TLC 2020 pay-per-view, Carmella has another opportunity to take the belt from Banks.