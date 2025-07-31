  • home icon
3 WWE Superstars who could help Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez and join The Judgment Day

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:04 GMT
WWE Archive - Source: Getty
Raquel Rodriguez in action against Lyra Valkyrie during RAW WWE Archive [Source: Getty]

Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley are set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss this weekend at SummerSlam. The Judgment Day members emerged victorious at WWE Evolution 2025, defeating the team of Bliss and Charlotte alongside two other teams to retain the gold.

However, The Queen was able to talk Adam Pearce into scheduling a rematch for them at the forthcoming premium live event with the titles on the line. This happened in the opening moments of the July 18 episode of SmackDown. While the 14-time women's champion and The Goddess will look to win the gold this weekend in New Jersey, there is speculation that certain superstars could help the Women's Tag Team Champions retain.

That said, this listicle points out three superstars who could help Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retain at SummerSlam 2025 and join The Judgment Day soon after.

#3. Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar and Raquel Rodríguez were spotted together lately outside WWE TV. The two were seen in Mexico last weekend for two live events. This was revealed by Rodriguez on her Instagram story when she shared a selfie with Escobar from Mexico City ahead of the show.

The 41-year-old is presently featured in AAA as the head of Legado Del Fantasma. The faction consists of the AAA World Tag Team Champions, Angel and Berto (Los Garza), who are currently in their first reign with the titles. While the Mexican star is a member of WWE SmackDown, he might appear during the high-stakes championship bout and help The Judgment Day members retain. Stars have moved between brands of late, without there being many restrictions.

Interestingly, this could enable him to move to the red brand with his faction, and they could ally with the vicious stable, or Raquel could have him added to the group, without the rest moving.

#2. Drake Morreaux

For those who don't know, Drake Morreux is Roxanne Perez's real-life partner. The star is presently featured in WWE's Legends & Future Great (LFG) series, where emerging talents compete for an opportunity to sign with NXT. However, Morreux has been relentless in pursuing a contract in WWE and could finally achieve this feat soon.

Perez has been doing a great job since joining The Judgment Day as Liv Morgan's replacement. She successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution 2025 alongside Raquel. While they will look to defend the gold against the team of Bliss and Charlotte at The Biggest Party of The Summer, in a shocking twist, Drake Morreux might interfere and help them retain the gold.

Arguably, this might enable him to join The Judgment Day and unite with his girlfriend after potentially signing with WWE.

#1. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan were initially speculated to square off at WWE Evolution 2025, as the two were gradually building up to a feud before The Miracle Kid got sidelined with a shoulder injury. That led to Triple H making some changes for the all-women's premium live event and had Nikki feature in the Battle Royal instead, where Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious.

Arguably, Nikki could have been a swerve to indirectly cost Morgan the Women's Tag Team Title before the unfortunate turn of events on the June 16 episode of RAW. Earlier this month, the Hall of Famer and Dominik had some interaction on the red brand, along with two other female wrestlers. This was revealed when Nikki posted a backstage photo featuring herself and the WWE Superstars on her official X handle.

Given this situation, there is a possibility that Nikki Bella might interfere during the championship bout at SummerSlam and help Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retain the Women's Tag Team Titles, and could finally join The Judgment Day.

