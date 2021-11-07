3 WWE Superstars who impressed this week and 2 who didn't

In the aftermath of Crown Jewel, WWE witnessed a new era for its promotions. This past week, RAW strolled into Providence, Rhode Island, advertising Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title. Meanwhile, SmackDown headed to Evansville, IL, with Roman Reigns' return.

WWE entered the penultimate month of the year as the rosters are still dealing with the draft changes. Many superstars are still finding their feet, and some are already excelling.

That being said, let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who impressed this week and two who flopped.

#3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Queen Zelina & Carmella

WWE Queen's Crown tournament winner Queen Zelina and Carmella made quite the impression this week on RAW. After teaming up on SmackDown before, they finally put their alliance to good use on the Red Brand.

Queen Zelina and Carmella faced WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H after a backstage altercation. The match was dubbed a Championship Contender's match, meaning they would become No.1 contenders if they won.

Before the match got underway, Carmella pulled out her mask to keep her face protected. Backstage, several superstars watched the match underway.

Zelina and Carmella sealed the win while the latter was on the apron, distracting Nikki A.S.H. The Queen delivered a Sunset Bomb to score the pinfall.

Behind the scenes, Zelina is on the good books of Vince McMahon. She told Sports Illustrated of the encounter she had with the WWE Chairman following her Queen's Crown victory:

"Vince [McMahon] walked up to me after the match in the back and said, ‘You walked in here queen, and now it’s official. I almost lost it. This is finally my time to show out to everyone who I am. I’m not in anyone’s shadow. This is my time to show why I am a star. Queen Zelina, it feels so incredible to say that. I’m bringing it to Spanish, too—La Reina, that’s me. It feels absolutely right to say that," Queen Zelina said. (h/t The Sports Rush)

Momentum is in Queen Zelina's favor right now. With Carmella as her tag team partner, the duo could undoubtedly take the Women's Tag Team Titles.

