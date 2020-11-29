3 WWE Superstars who are against Intergender wrestling and 2 who support it

Intergender matches have been a taboo subject in WWE for a long time, and the promotion has made it a point to actively stay away from these kinds of matches. Back in early 2019, WWE teased intergender wrestling by putting Nia Jax in the Men's Royal Rumble match, followed by a segment involving her and Dean Ambrose, but nothing came of it.

There was a time when Intergender matches used to occasionally take place on WWE TV and PPVs. Back in 2003, Chris Jericho and Christian took on Trish Stratus and Lita in an Intergender Tag Team match and won it in the end. Chyna used to regularly face men when she was the Intercontinental Champion.

Things have changed quite a bit since then, but there are still a bunch of WWE Superstars who are down to have intergender matches. On the other hand, there are a few who are against these competitions.

#5 Ronda Rousey thinks intergender wrestling isn't a great idea

Ronda Rousey

It's interesting to learn Ronda Rousey's view on the topic of intergender wrestling, when her very first match in WWE saw her locking horns with WWE EVP Triple H. While speaking with The Daily Beast way before she made it to WWE, The Baddest Woman On The Planet completely slammed the idea of a man taking on a woman in a fight on TV.

I don’t think it’s a great idea to have a man hitting a woman on television. I’ll never say that I’ll lose, but you could have a girl getting totally beat up on TV by a guy—which is a bad image to put across. With all the football [domestic violence] stuff that’s been happening, not a good idea. It’s fun to theorize about and talk about, but it’s something that’s much better in theory than fact.

Ronda Rousey hasn't wrestled since her loss at WWE WrestleMania 35

Rousey teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34, in her first match in WWE. She battled Triple H one-on-one at various points during the match, and the exchange garnered a huge reaction from the live crowd.

Rousey and Angle emerged victorious in the end, and the match was dubbed by many as the best bout from that show. She never wrestled a male Superstar in WWE in singles competition, and her final outing was against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.