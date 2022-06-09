3 WWE Superstars that John Cena dated and two women he married

John Cena is currently a happily married man, but his relationship history both inside and outside WWE has made headlines throughout his career.

The former 16-time world champion was once part of Total Divas and Total Bellas, where much of his personal life was laid bare for the public to see. However, Cena also has quite the dating history that pre-dates 2013.

The following article looks at just three WWE Superstars that John Cena once dated and two women with whom he walked down the aisle.

#5. John Cena once dated Nikki Bella

WrestleSite @wrestlesite John Cena just asked Nikki Bella to marry him during WWE WrestleMania 33 #Wrestlemania John Cena just asked Nikki Bella to marry him during WWE WrestleMania 33 #Wrestlemania https://t.co/jizPr7muJ5

John Cena and Nikki Bella were once the hottest couples in WWE. Hot off her relationship with Dolph Ziggler, Bella and Cena began dating back in 2012 before landing their roles in Total Divas the following year.

Throughout their relationship, it was clear that things were strained, with Bella wanting to marry and Cena initially refusing. The former Divas Champion also later revealed her desire to start a family, which Cena didn't share. Despite their issues, Cena proposed to his girlfriend of six years at WrestleMania 33, and the couple appeared to begin planning a wedding.

Just months later, the two stars announced that they had split and have since moved on to new relationships. Nikki Bella is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple have a son together called Matteo.

#4. John Cena married Elizabeth Huberdeau

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2012: TMZ reported that John Cena and his estranged wife Elizabeth Huberdeau finalised their divorce. #OnThisDay in 2012: TMZ reported that John Cena and his estranged wife Elizabeth Huberdeau finalised their divorce. https://t.co/7cGSEj32Ua

John Cena married his first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, back in 2009. Unlike many of the women on this list, Huberdeau didn't have any links to the wrestling business but was reportedly Cena's high school sweetheart with the couple's relationship dating back to his life before the ring.

Cena announced his engagement at the premiere of 12 Rounds but just three years later, it was revealed that the relationship had gone sour, and the couple had filed for divorce.

Cena filed the paperwork in May 2012, claiming the marriage was "irretrievably broken" this was then finalized in July 2012.

#3. John Cena dated Mickie James during their time in WWE

Melina Is The Queen 👑 @SimplyMelinaFan I can't be only one who wondered where this Mickie James and John Cena storyline was going? Clearly Mickie and John would become a onscreen couple and to me later Mickie betrays John and turn heel similar to when Trish Stratus betray Chris Jericho for Christian and turned heel. I can't be only one who wondered where this Mickie James and John Cena storyline was going? Clearly Mickie and John would become a onscreen couple and to me later Mickie betrays John and turn heel similar to when Trish Stratus betray Chris Jericho for Christian and turned heel. https://t.co/BAcTvQRkwp

John Cena and Mickie James worked together on-screen back in 2008, and their romance angle later led to a real-life relationship.

The former WWE Champion and Mickie were able to keep their personal lives private at this time, but following the latter's WWE departure in 2010, rumors were circulating about her and Cena, especially since she was engaged at the time.

James appeared on Lillian Garcia's Making Their Way podcast a few years later, where she was finally able to address her side of the story and put the rumors to rest.

"We're all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is, and we've all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals... It's such a tight-knit thing, that's the reason why so many people in the industry fall in love in the first place, because you see each other every day, you hang out with each other, you don't get a chance to... make any type of outside life. We're all grown adults and I would hope that, and I'm pretty sure that it's going to be pretty awesome," via FoxNews.

#2. John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh

Following the breakdown of his relationship with Nikki Bella, Cena threw himself into his work outside of WWE and went on to meet Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple first crossed paths whilst filming Playing With Fire as Cena approached his future wife in a restaurant while on set for the movie.

Cena later went on to note that it was love at first sight

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special. There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her... that's when it started," said John Cena.

The couple went on to date for several months before marrying in a quiet and deeply private ceremony in 2020.

#1. John Cena dated Victoria/Lisa Marie Varon during their time in WWE

John Cena has been linked to many women during his time in WWE, but one who was able to slip under the radar was Victoria. The two stars dated back in 2002, something that Victoria went on to address in an interview back in 2012.

Victoria was married for much of her career and was forced to address rumors that her relationship with Cena pre-dated her marriage.

“We have separated a few times. One of those times that we were separated, I dated John for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John was single. I was never his ‘road girlfriend’. I know that when we were separated, my husband also dated a couple girls. That’s what happens when you are separated. via WrestlingInc.

